Two Men Charged After Thunder Bay Police Seize Suspected Cocaine, Oxycodone and Cash

THUNDER BAY — Two men have been remanded into custody following a Thunder Bay Police Service drug-trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of suspected cocaine, oxycodone and more than $5,000 in Canadian currency.

Police searched a residence in the Cameron Street and May Street North area on July 22.

A 22-year-old Toronto man and a 49-year-old Thunder Bay man were arrested inside the home.

Specialized Police Units Search Cameron Street-Area Home

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service Intelligence Unit conducted the search with assistance from the Emergency Task Unit and Break, Enter and Robbery Unit, commonly known as the BEAR Unit.

Police said two suspects were located inside the residence and arrested.

During the search, officers seized:

More than $5,000 in Canadian currency.

Suspected cocaine.

Suspected oxycodone.

Police did not provide the quantities of the suspected drugs, an estimated street value or further information about the investigation.

The substances have been described as suspected drugs. The allegations and the nature of the seized materials have not been proven in court.

Charges Laid Against Toronto and Thunder Bay Men

Omar Haji, 22, of Toronto, and Chris Morin, 49, of Thunder Bay, are each charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — other drugs.

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

Police identified suspected oxycodone among the substances seized but listed the second trafficking allegation in the charge summary as involving “other drugs.”

Both accused appeared in court and were remanded into custody. Their next court dates were not included in the police release.

Being remanded means an accused person remains in custody while the case continues. It is not a finding of guilt.

Understanding the Drug-Trafficking Charges

Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act prohibits possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Cocaine and oxycodone are both listed as Schedule I substances under federal law. A conviction for possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking purposes carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

There is no single automatic sentence for this offence. Courts consider the quantity and type of drug, the accused person’s alleged role, the scale and duration of the operation, prior convictions and whether aggravating factors such as violence or weapons were involved.

Depending on those circumstances, sentences can range from shorter periods of incarceration for lower-level trafficking to multi-year penitentiary terms for commercial trafficking, repeat offending or operations involving substantial quantities. The maximum penalty is reserved for the most serious cases.

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime

Section 354(1) of the Criminal Code makes it an offence to possess property or proceeds while knowing that all or part of it was obtained through an indictable offence.

When the alleged value exceeds $5,000, the Crown can proceed by indictment or summary conviction. An indictable conviction carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Under the general summary-conviction penalty, a court may impose up to two years less a day in jail, a fine of as much as $5,000, or both.

Sentences can range from financial or community-based penalties to incarceration. The amount involved, the connection to the underlying crime, the length of the alleged conduct and the offender’s record are among the factors a court may consider.

Presumption of Innocence

None of the charges has been tested in court.

Haji and Morin are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.