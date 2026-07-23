Thunder Bay Man and Two Youths Among 63 Accused in Ontario Child Exploitation Investigations

THUNDER BAY — A Thunder Bay man and two 15-year-old youths are among 63 people accused of offences following a provincewide police operation targeting online child sexual exploitation.

Ontario Provincial Police say Project Time resulted in 213 charges, the seizure of 814 electronic devices and the identification of 51 victims. Thunder Bay Police Service was one of 26 police agencies participating in the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy.

Thunder Bay Accused Identified in Project Time Addendum

A provincial addendum lists Michael Scorgie, 50, of Thunder Bay, as facing the following charges:

possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material;

making child sexual abuse and exploitation material;

agreement or arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child, three counts; and

luring a person younger than 16, two counts.

Police say Scorgie was released from custody and is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 14.

Thunder Bay Police Service previously reported that its Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation after receiving information from another police agency on April 23. Officers searched a south-side residence on April 29 and seized several electronic devices. Scorgie surrendered at police headquarters on June 10.

The Project Time addendum also identifies two 15-year-old Thunder Bay males.

One youth is charged with:

making child sexual abuse and exploitation material available;

possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material; and

accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

The second youth is charged with:

making child sexual abuse and exploitation material available; and

distributing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Police say both youths were released from custody. The OPP addendum does not provide their next court dates.

Youth Identities Protected by Federal Law

The identities of the two youths cannot be published.

Section 110 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act generally prohibits publishing a young person’s name or other information that could identify them as someone being dealt with under the act. Limited exceptions apply, including when a youth receives an adult sentence or a court authorizes publication in specific circumstances.

Project Time Results Across Ontario

Police say the co-ordinated operation produced the following results:

51 victims identified;

63 people arrested;

213 charges laid;

814 electronic devices seized;

264 criminal investigations conducted; and

154 investigations continuing.

Two accused were reportedly in positions of trust or authority within their communities, while eight were identified by police as repeat offenders.

Investigators focused on allegations involving the making, possession, accessing and distribution of child sexual abuse and exploitation material. Police say identified victims were safeguarded and connected with appropriate supports.

OPP Det. Staff Sgt. Tara Clark, the provincial strategy lead, said the results demonstrate the importance of police collaboration when investigating offences that can cross municipal, provincial and international boundaries.

What the Material-Related Charges Mean

Section 163.1 of the Criminal Code defines child sexual abuse and exploitation material and establishes several separate offences involving its creation, possession, accessing and distribution.

Under section 163.1(2), making, printing, publishing or possessing such material for publication is an indictable offence carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. The text of the Criminal Code also lists a minimum punishment of one year.

Section 163.1(3) applies to transmitting, making available, distributing, selling, advertising, importing or exporting the material. It also carries a maximum sentence of 14 years and a listed minimum punishment of one year.

Possession under section 163.1(4) and accessing under section 163.1(4.1) can be prosecuted by indictment or summary conviction.

When prosecuted by indictment, each carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. When prosecuted summarily, the maximum is two years less a day. The Criminal Code lists minimum terms of one year for an indictable prosecution and six months for a summary prosecution.

The actual sentence imposed after a conviction depends on the Crown’s election, binding court decisions and the facts of the case. Courts may consider the nature and amount of material, the ages of the children depicted, whether material was created or shared, the number of victims, an offender’s record and whether the accused occupied a position of trust.

What Luring and Agreement Charges Mean

Section 172.1 of the Criminal Code addresses luring a child. The offence involves communicating by telecommunications with a person who is, or is believed to be, below a specified age for the purpose of facilitating one of several listed sexual offences.

A luring conviction can carry a maximum sentence of 14 years when prosecuted by indictment. The Criminal Code lists a one-year minimum for an indictable conviction. A summary conviction carries a maximum of two years less a day and a listed minimum of six months.

Section 172.2 covers using telecommunications to agree with someone, or arrange with someone, to commit a listed sexual offence involving a child.

The same statutory sentencing limits apply: as much as 14 years following an indictable conviction or two years less a day following a summary conviction.

Youth Sentences Differ from Adult Sentences

The two 15-year-old accused would ordinarily be sentenced under the Youth Criminal Justice Act if convicted.

Available youth sentences include a reprimand, conditional or absolute discharge, a fine of up to $1,000, community service, probation for as long as two years and custody followed by community supervision.

For an offence that does not carry life imprisonment for an adult, a standard youth custody and supervision order cannot exceed two years for a single offence. The combined continuous duration of youth sentences for different offences is generally limited to three years.

The Attorney General can apply for an adult sentence when a youth was at least 14 at the time of an offence carrying a potential adult sentence of more than two years. Notice must be given before the trial as required by the act. The Project Time release does not state that adult sentences are being sought in either Thunder Bay youth case.

Police Urge Parents and Caregivers to Stay Involved

Police say enforcement alone cannot prevent online child exploitation.

Parents, caregivers and educators should speak regularly with children about online contacts, privacy settings, requests for photographs and attempts to move conversations onto private or encrypted platforms.

Children should understand that they can seek help without being blamed or punished when someone pressures, threatens or manipulates them online.

Suspected online child sexual exploitation can be reported to local police or through Canada’s national online reporting tipline, Cybertip. Anyone who believes a child is in immediate danger should call 911.

Presumption of Innocence

Michael Scorgie, whose Facebook profile shows him as a Thunder Bay Firefighter, and the two unidentified youths are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The charges are allegations that have not been tested in court.