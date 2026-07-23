Shebandowan Wildfire Update: Immediate Risk Lower, but FOR014 Remains Active

SHEBANDOWAN — The Shebandowan Fire Department says the immediate threat from Fort Frances 14 has eased after several days of cool, damp weather, but the large wildfire west of the community remains not under control.

The fire has shown little significant growth for about three days. However, officials caution that deep-burning hotspots in muskeg and other organic ground could continue smouldering for months and become more active if hot, dry and windy conditions return.

For residents in Shebandowan and surrounding areas, the situation is improved, but it is not yet back to normal.

Fire Growth Slows as Crews Target Hotspots

Additional crews are being brought into the fire area, while helicopters continue dropping water on hotspots.

The Shebandowan Fire Department said there is no major fire front currently moving toward the community. The remaining concern is fire burning deep below the surface. Muskeg and organic soil can hold heat for long periods, even after flames and visible smoke have diminished.

Firefighters may need to dig through soil and vegetation to reach and extinguish those underground fires. That work can be slow and labour-intensive, and it means the fire could remain active for an extended period.

Risk Reduced, but Conditions Can Change

The regional fire hazard has dropped significantly because of cooler temperatures and recent moisture.

Officials said Shebandowan is in a stable position as of Thursday.

“As of today, we are OK,” the department reports.

That assessment applies to current conditions. A substantial rainfall could further reduce the risk, while several days of heat, low humidity and strong winds could dry the area and reactivate smouldering hotspots.

Residents should continue treating the situation as changeable rather than fully resolved.

Underground Fires Can Re-Emerge

Muskeg fires are particularly difficult to extinguish because they can burn beneath the surface in peat and other organic material. A fire may appear quiet above ground while heat remains below.

If the area experiences a prolonged period of hot, dry weather, those buried hotspots can produce new smoke, flames and spot fires.

Wind can then carry embers into unburned vegetation, creating renewed fire activity.

Shebandowan Fire Department said crews will need to locate hotspots and dig down to reach the burning material.

Community Taking Situation Day by Day

Officials do not expect an immediate declaration that conditions have returned completely to normal. Instead, the community is assessing the fire risk one or two days at a time as weather and suppression work continue. Rain in the forecast could improve conditions further. A return to extended heat and wind could increase the danger. The department’s message to residents is that the risk is down, but not gone.

People in the Shebandowan area should continue monitoring official wildfire information, local emergency notices and weather forecasts.

Residents should also remain prepared to act if conditions change or new instructions are issued by fire or emergency-management officials.