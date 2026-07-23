Ryan Thomson Leaving Lakehead Thunderwolves for Coaching Role in Japan

THUNDER BAY — Ryan Thomson is stepping down as head coach of the Lakehead Thunderwolves men’s basketball team to join the Akita Northern Happinets as lead assistant coach in Japan’s B.League Premier.

The move closes another chapter in Thomson’s long association with Lakehead basketball, where he contributed first as a student-athlete and later as head coach.

His departure also creates an important transition for a Thunderwolves program seeking to maintain continuity in recruiting, player development and competition within Ontario University Athletics.

Thomson’s Lakehead Connection Spans Playing and Coaching Careers

Thomson joined the Thunderwolves as a player in 2009 and was part of one of the most successful periods in the history of Lakehead men’s basketball.

During his playing career, Lakehead won the 2011 OUA Wilson Cup championship and advanced to four consecutive CIS Final 8 national championship tournaments.

The Thunderwolves also earned the 2011 CIS national silver medal.

Those teams were inducted into the Lakehead Athletics Wall of Fame in 2022, recognizing their place among the university’s most accomplished athletic programs.

Return to Alma Mater as Head Coach

After his playing career, Thomson returned to Lakehead to lead the men’s basketball program from the sidelines.

Lakehead University credited him with emphasizing player development, academic performance and the overall student-athlete experience. His tenure also focused on building a program culture aligned with Lakehead Athletics and maintaining strong ties with alumni, supporters and the Thunder Bay basketball community.

The university said Thomson’s influence extended beyond game results, with his leadership affecting current and former players across the program.

Move Creates Opportunity in Japan’s Professional League

Thomson will join the Akita Northern Happinets as lead assistant coach.

The move gives him an opportunity to work in Japan’s professional basketball system and continue developing his coaching career in an international environment.

For Lakehead, the departure of a coach with deep program history means the next appointment will be important for maintaining relationships with returning players, recruits and the local basketball community.

Lakehead Thanks Thomson for His Contributions

Lakehead University said it remains committed to the success and well-being of its student-athletes and thanked Thomson for his years of service.

The university says his legacy as both a player and coach will remain an important part of the men’s basketball program.

Lakehead Athletics also wished Thomson success in his new position with Akita.

For Thunder Bay basketball supporters, Thomson’s departure marks the end of a significant era involving one of the key figures connected to the Thunderwolves’ 2011 championship run and subsequent program leadership.