Project Bay seizes nearly 1.7 tonnes of drugs and 17 firearms in a cross-border investigation

WINDSOR — Police and border agencies have seized nearly 1.7 tonnes of suspected illegal drugs valued at more than $139 million following a cross-border and interprovincial investigation involving several Ontario communities.

The investigation, known as Project Bay, resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and opium, along with 17 firearms, cash, jewellery, electronic devices and other property.

Twenty-one people have been charged with a combined 102 offences under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Police arrested 19 accused, while two remained outstanding with warrants issued for their arrest.

The Ontario Provincial Police described the seizure as one of the largest in a single Ontario investigation when measured by weight.

Investigation Began in Windsor in 2025

The Windsor Police Service began investigating suspected drug trafficking in January 2025.

The Canada Border Services Agency joined the investigation the following month to help identify the alleged cross-border trafficking network.

As the investigation expanded, the OPP became involved through the Border Enforcement Security Task Force and the OPP-led Border Drug Interdiction Task Force.

Canadian agencies also received assistance from the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police, London Police Service, Chatham-Kent Police Service and RCMP.

United States Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted with the international aspects of the investigation.

Police allege the network used a broker-style operation connected to the commercial transportation industry.

Investigators say established connections were used to arrange for drivers to knowingly move illegal drugs across the border and between jurisdictions while operating within otherwise legitimate supply chains.

Those allegations have not been tested in court.

Search Warrants Executed Across Southern Ontario

Police executed 18 search warrants on June 25 at residences and businesses in Windsor, Corunna, LaSalle, Brampton and Kleinburg.

Two additional warrants were executed in Markham and Caledon on July 14, followed by two more in Brampton on July 20.

The searches involved officers and personnel from numerous agencies and specialized units, including:

The OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.

Windsor police and its Emergency Services Unit.

The OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit.

The OPP Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit.

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit.

The Canada Border Services Agency.

Toronto and Peel police.

Police tactical teams from Peel, London and Chatham-Kent.

An RCMP canine team.

Police List Drugs, Firearms and Cash Seized

Police reported seizing approximately:

973 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

660 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine.

49 kilograms of opium.

230 five-milligram oxycodone tablets.

$80,000 in Canadian currency.

$10,000 in United States currency.

Investigators also seized 17 firearms, including what police described as an anti-tank rifle.

Other items included ammunition, brass knuckles, magazines, a baton, money counters, high-end jewellery, one vehicle, 43 cellphones and six laptop computers.

Police estimate the street value of the seized drugs at more than $139 million. Street-value estimates are approximations that can vary according to location, drug purity and how substances are divided for sale.

The substances remain described as suspected drugs pending the evidentiary process.

Who Was Charged in Project Bay?

1. Gagandip Thindal, 27, of Brampton

Thindal faces 10 charges:

Two counts of conspiracy to import cocaine.

Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Two counts of possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Two counts of careless storage of a firearm.

Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

Thindal was remanded into custody following a bail hearing and was scheduled to appear in Toronto court on July 27.

2. Simranjit Singh, 32, of Brampton

Singh faces 12 charges:

Three counts of conspiracy to import cocaine.

Two counts of conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Careless storage of a firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Two counts of importing cocaine.

Trafficking cocaine.

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Singh was remanded into custody following a bail hearing. The addendum listed a Toronto court appearance for July 22.

3. Kanwarpal Kular, 32, of LaSalle

Kular faces two charges:

Conspiracy to import cocaine.

Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Kular was released following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Toronto court on Aug. 24.

4. Jatinderpal Singh, 39, of Brampton

Singh faces two charges:

Conspiracy to import cocaine.

Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Singh was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Toronto court on Sept. 17.

5. Jasvinder Sohi, 55, of Brampton

Sohi faces two charges:

Conspiracy to import cocaine.

Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Sohi was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Toronto court on Sept. 17.

6. Tejwinder Sandhu, 29, of Brampton

Sandhu faces two charges:

Conspiracy to import cocaine.

Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Sandhu was released following a bail hearing. The addendum listed a Sarnia court appearance for July 22.

7. Harjwinder Sandhu, 33, of Kitchener

Sandhu faces two charges:

Conspiracy to import cocaine.

Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Sandhu was released following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Sarnia court on July 29.

8. Haninderpal Grewal, 34, of Barrie

Grewal faces four charges:

Two counts of conspiracy to import cocaine.

Two counts of conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Grewal was released following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Toronto court on Aug. 24.

9. Name withheld, 22, of Windsor

The accused faces two charges:

Conspiracy to import cocaine.

Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused remained outstanding with an arrest warrant issued.

10. Name withheld, 28, of Windsor

The accused faces two charges:

Conspiracy to import cocaine.

Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused remained outstanding with an arrest warrant issued.

11. Tarminder Singh, 19, of Brampton

Singh faces nine charges:

Failure to comply with a release order.

Possession of proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000.

Importing cocaine.

Trafficking cocaine.

Two counts of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Trafficking heroin.

Possessing heroin for the purpose of trafficking.

Possessing opium for the purpose of trafficking.

Singh was remanded into custody following a bail hearing. The addendum listed a Toronto court appearance for July 23.

12. Steven Scussolin, 32, of Windsor

Scussolin faces two charges:

Trafficking cocaine.

Possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Scussolin was released following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Toronto court on Sept. 21.

13. Avtar Sahota, 54, of Shelburne

Sahota faces two charges:

Importing cocaine.

Possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Sahota was released following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Sarnia court on Aug. 26.

14. Mohamed Binhassan, 41, of Toronto

Binhassan faces two charges:

Trafficking cocaine.

Possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Binhassan was released following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Toronto court on July 30.

15. Michele Moscone, 28, of Windsor

Moscone faces 26 charges:

Eleven counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Eleven counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Possessing a firearm knowing its serial number had been tampered with.

Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Trafficking cocaine.

Possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Moscone was already in custody on another matter and is scheduled to appear in Toronto court on Aug. 7.

16. Gundeep Tariwal, 32, of Brampton

Tariwal faces four charges:

Importing cocaine.

Importing methamphetamine.

Two counts of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Tariwal was released following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Sarnia court on July 29.

17. Shawn Batte, 44, of Corunna

Batte is charged with possessing oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking.

Batte was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Toronto court on Oct. 5.

18. Zain Khawaja, 28, of Windsor

Khawaja is charged with careless storage of a firearm.

Khawaja was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Toronto court on Oct. 5.

19. Villy Schwartz, 30, of Markham

Schwartz is charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Schwartz was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Toronto court on Sept. 9.

20. Mehakpreet Singh, 24, of Brampton

Singh faces eight charges:

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Careless storage of a firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Trafficking cocaine.

Two counts of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Singh was held for a bail hearing. The addendum listed a Toronto court appearance for July 22.

21. Karandeep Singh, 27, of Brampton

Singh faces six charges:

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Careless storage of a firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Singh was held for a bail hearing. The addendum listed a Toronto court appearance for July 21.

Asset Forfeiture Investigation Underway

The OPP Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit has joined the investigation to examine possible proceeds-of-crime offences and identify property that may be connected to criminal activity.

Canadian law allows courts to order the forfeiture of offence-related property or proceeds of crime when the legal requirements are met.

The involvement of an asset forfeiture unit does not mean the seized cash, vehicle or other property has been proven to be connected to an offence. Those matters must be established through the court process.

Understanding the Potential Drug Offences

Police said the 102 charges include offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act but did not include the addendum listing each accused person’s individual charges in the material provided to NetNewsLedger.

As a result, it is not possible to responsibly identify the exact statutory section or sentencing range attached to every allegation.

Section 5 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act covers trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking. When the alleged substance is included in Schedule I or II, the offence is indictable and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Section 6 covers importing, exporting and possession for the purpose of exporting controlled substances. Importing or exporting a Schedule I or II substance also carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

A maximum sentence is not an automatic or typical sentence.

Following a conviction, courts examine the accused person’s role, the quantity and type of drugs, the sophistication and duration of the operation, prior convictions, the use of violence or weapons and whether the person pleaded guilty.

Large-scale commercial importation and trafficking allegations can expose a convicted offender to a lengthy federal penitentiary sentence. A case-specific sentencing range cannot be determined without knowing the exact charge, the accused person’s role and the facts proven in court.

Firearms Charges Carry Different Penalties

The Criminal Code contains several firearms and prohibited-weapons offences, with penalties depending on the type of firearm, the circumstances of possession and whether trafficking is alleged.

Unauthorized possession under section 91 can carry a maximum sentence of five years when prosecuted by indictment. Knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, prohibited weapon or prohibited device under section 92 carries a maximum of 10 years.

Possessing certain loaded prohibited or restricted firearms, or possessing them with readily accessible ammunition, can carry a maximum sentence of 14 years under section 95.

Weapons trafficking under section 99 also carries a maximum sentence of 14 years. Some convictions involving firearms, prohibited devices or ammunition carry minimum sentences of three years for a first offence and five years for a subsequent offence.

Police have not specified which of these provisions apply to each accused. The presence of a firearm among seized evidence does not, by itself, prove unlawful possession or trafficking by any particular person.

Potential Proceeds-of-Crime Penalties

Section 354 of the Criminal Code addresses possession of property or proceeds while knowing they were obtained or derived from an indictable offence.

When the alleged value exceeds $5,000, section 355 provides for a maximum sentence of 10 years if the Crown proceeds by indictment. The Crown may also choose summary proceedings in appropriate cases.

Sentences can range from financial and community-based penalties to imprisonment, depending on the value involved, the connection to the underlying crime, the offender’s role and criminal record.

Why Project Bay Matters to Northwestern Ontario

The investigation was centred in Southern Ontario, and the police release does not allege that the seized drugs or firearms were destined for Thunder Bay or any Northwestern Ontario community.

However, the alleged use of legitimate commercial transportation networks is relevant across the province.

Northwestern Ontario depends heavily on long-distance trucking and international and interprovincial transportation corridors. Organized crime networks can attempt to conceal illegal products within legitimate cargo moving between cities, provinces and border crossings.

The seizure also highlights the importance of information-sharing among municipal police, the OPP, federal border agencies and international partners.

It would be speculative to suggest Project Bay directly supplied the illicit drug market in Northwestern Ontario without evidence from investigators.

Police Say Investigation Remains Active

Police say the suspected cocaine was imported because cocaine is not produced domestically.

Investigators are still examining the origin of the methamphetamine, which police say can be produced in clandestine Canadian laboratories or imported through international networks.

The source of the drugs and the full scope of the alleged trafficking network remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about illegal firearms or the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

All accused individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.