No New Wildfires Reported as 40 Fires Remain Active in Northeast Region

WAWA – WiLDFIRE UPDATE – Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported no new wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region on Thursday, July 23.

There were 40 active fires across the region as of 6 p.m. EDT. Two fires were not under control, two were being held, three were under control and 33 were being observed.

Although the update covers Northeastern Ontario, wildfire activity can affect provincial firefighting resources, travel conditions and smoke patterns across Northern Ontario, including communities in Northwestern Ontario.

Fire Status Across the Northeast Region

The two fires classified as not under control remain subject to active suppression efforts, with their perimeters not yet secured.

Two fires are being held, meaning crews have taken sufficient suppression action that the fires are not expected to spread beyond their current boundaries under prevailing conditions.

Three fires are under control, while 33 are being observed. Fires placed under observation are generally monitored because they are in remote locations or are not considered an immediate threat to people, communities or infrastructure.

Fire classifications can change as weather, fire behaviour and suppression work evolve.

Fire Danger Ratings Updated Throughout the Day

Ontario’s interactive fire map provides current forest fire danger ratings using information collected from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire regions.

The map is updated throughout the day as weather information changes.

Residents, campers, forestry workers and travellers should check the latest fire danger rating before conducting outdoor activities. Hot temperatures, low humidity and strong winds can quickly increase the potential for fires to start and spread.

Stay Clear of Waterbombers

Boaters are reminded to move close to shore when waterbombers approach a lake or river to collect water.

A waterbomber will not scoop if boats or other watercraft create a safety hazard. Delays can prevent aircraft from reaching an active wildfire as quickly as possible.

People on the water should remain well clear of firefighting aircraft and follow any directions provided by emergency personnel.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services encourages residents to use alternatives such as composting or local landfill services when disposing of yard waste and woody debris.

When outdoor burning is permitted, fires may be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone conducting an outdoor burn must have enough water and appropriate tools available to control and fully extinguish the fire.

Residents within municipal boundaries must also contact their local fire department to confirm whether permits, fire bans or additional restrictions are in place.

Why the Update Matters Across Northern Ontario

Wildfire conditions in one part of Northern Ontario can affect the movement of FireRanger crews, aircraft and other suppression resources across the province.

Smoke from distant fires can also travel significant distances depending on wind direction and atmospheric conditions, potentially affecting visibility and air quality along highways and in communities far from the fire perimeter.

Travellers should monitor provincial fire information, local emergency notices and road conditions before heading into remote areas.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473.

Wildland fires south of the French and Mattawa rivers should be reported by calling 911.

Fire conditions can change quickly. Residents should follow official provincial, municipal and First Nation emergency information for the latest updates.