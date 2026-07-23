KENORA — WEATHER – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are starting Thursday with partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures and high humidity. Showers are expected to become more likely around noon, with thunderstorms possible later today and overnight.

Local smoke may also reduce air quality and visibility in some areas. Residents and visitors should be prepared for quickly changing conditions, particularly while travelling by boat or spending time outdoors.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 5:00 a.m. CDT on Thursday, July 23, the temperature at Kenora was 17.9°C, with a dew point of 15.3°C. Humidity was 85 per cent, producing a warm and slightly muggy start to the day.

Winds were blowing from the southwest at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure was 101.6 kPa and falling, which may indicate that less-settled weather is approaching.

Visibility was reported at 13 kilometres under partly cloudy skies.

Conditions will become mainly cloudy through the day. The chance of showers will increase from 30 per cent during the morning to 70 per cent near noon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm.

Southwest winds will increase to approximately 20 km/h late this morning. The afternoon high will reach 27°C, although the Humidex will make it feel closer to 31°C.

The UV index will be 7, or high. Sun protection will still be important during brighter breaks in the cloud cover.

Local smoke is expected to remain in the region. People who are sensitive to smoke should monitor local air-quality information and consider reducing strenuous outdoor activity if conditions worsen.

Tonight

Tonight will remain mainly cloudy, with a 70 per cent chance of showers during the evening. The chance of rain will decrease to 30 per cent later in the evening.

Thunderstorms will remain possible this evening and overnight. Southwest winds of 20 km/h may gust to 40 km/h before becoming light during the evening. A south wind of 20 km/h will develop before morning.

The overnight low will be 19°C, making for a warm and humid night.

Extended Forecast

Friday, July 24

Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, followed by a few showers beginning during the morning. The steadier showers should end during the afternoon, although there will be a 40 per cent chance of additional showers late in the day.

Thunderstorms may develop from late morning through the afternoon.

Southwest winds will reach 20 km/h, with gusts of up to 40 km/h. The temperature will rise to 26°C, with a Humidex value near 34, making it feel considerably warmer.

The UV index will remain high at 7.

Showers are expected Friday night, with a low of 17°C.

Saturday, July 25

Saturday will remain unsettled, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a daytime high of 27°C.

The chance of showers will decrease to 30 per cent Saturday night. The overnight low will be 16°C.

Outdoor plans may still be possible, but residents should keep rain gear nearby and monitor the sky for changing conditions.

Sunday, July 26

Sunday is expected to be the warmest day of the weekend, with a high of 29°C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Cloud cover and scattered precipitation may provide occasional relief from the heat, but conditions are likely to remain humid.

There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers Sunday night, with a low of 17°C.

Marine and Outdoor Considerations

Boaters on Lake of the Woods should remain alert for thunderstorms, shifting winds and sudden reductions in visibility caused by rain or smoke.

Thunderstorms can produce strong wind gusts, lightning and rapidly building waves. Boaters should have a reliable way to receive updated forecasts and should be prepared to return to shore when threatening clouds approach.

Lightning can strike well away from the heaviest rainfall. When thunder is heard, the safest choice is to move indoors or into a fully enclosed vehicle.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Light, breathable clothing will be the most comfortable choice because of the heat and humidity. A waterproof jacket or compact umbrella will be useful as showers become more likely.

Choose water-resistant footwear for walking on wet streets, trails or docks. Boaters should wear approved personal flotation devices and carry additional rain protection.

Sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat are recommended because the UV index will be high, even with considerable cloud cover.

People affected by wildfire smoke may also wish to carry a well-fitting respirator, such as an N95, for periods when smoke becomes more noticeable.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods contains thousands of islands and covers a vast area along the Ontario–Manitoba–Minnesota border. Large lakes can influence nearby weather by moderating temperatures and adding moisture to the lower atmosphere.

During warm and humid summer conditions, that additional moisture can contribute to localized cloud, fog and showers. Weather can therefore vary noticeably between Kenora, exposed sections of the lake and sheltered bays.

Environment Canada forecast issued: 4:30 a.m. CDT, Thursday, July 23, 2026

Conditions observed: 5:00 a.m. CDT, Thursday, July 23, 2026

Overview

Kenora and Lake of the Woods face showers, possible thunderstorms, local smoke and humid conditions on July 23, 2026, with a high of 27°C.