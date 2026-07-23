THUNDER BAY — WEATHER – Thunder Bay will feel humid this morning before temperatures climb to 28°C. Gusty west winds, scattered showers, local smoke and a possible afternoon thunderstorm are all in the forecast.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 a.m. EDT, the temperature was 15.3°C, with humidity at 90 per cent and a dew point of 13.6°C.

Winds were from the west at 8 km/h, visibility was 32 kilometres, and pressure was 101.6 kPa and rising.

Today will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of an afternoon thunderstorm.

West winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will reach 28°C, with a Humidex of 33.

The UV index will be 5, or moderate. Local smoke may affect some areas.

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of evening showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Local smoke will remain possible. The low will be 14°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Friday, July 24

Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 28°C and a Humidex of 33.

Southwest winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, late in the morning.

The UV index will be 8, or very high. Showers are expected Friday night, with a low of 16°C.

Saturday, July 25

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26°C.

Cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of showers are expected Saturday night. The low will be 14°C.

Sunday, July 26

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26°C.

Cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected Sunday night. The low will be 12°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Wear light, breathable clothing and carry a rain jacket or umbrella.

Secure hats and loose items because of the gusty winds. Sunscreen and sunglasses will be important, especially Friday when the UV index reaches very high levels.

People sensitive to smoke should monitor local air-quality conditions.

Weather Trivia

Lake Superior can create sharp temperature differences across Thunder Bay. Waterfront areas may remain cooler than inland neighbourhoods, especially when winds blow off the lake.

Forecast issued: 5:30 a.m. EDT, Thursday, July 23, 2026

Conditions observed: 7:00 a.m. EDT, Thursday, July 23, 2026

Overview

Thunder Bay faces a humid Thursday with gusty winds, local smoke, scattered showers and an afternoon thunderstorm risk. High 28°C.