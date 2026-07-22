Thunder Bay – NEWS – July 21, 2026 – Air quality conditions in Thunder Bay have improved significantly, allowing City services and outdoor activities to continue operating normally while the City maintains its support for the ongoing regional wildfire response.

The Air Quality Health Index is currently at Low-Risk conditions throughout the day, increasing to Moderate Risk tonight and into tomorrow. With improved air quality conditions, all City facilities, outdoor programs, parks, beaches, pools, and recreational amenities are operating as normal. City crews have resumed regular outdoor work and will continue to monitor conditions and implement protective measures if air quality deteriorates. If outdoor work and services are impacted in the future, new information will be provided to the community.

While those at higher risk may wish to reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities if they experience symptoms, the public can continue normal outdoor activities. Residents are encouraged to monitor current conditions and adjust activities as needed.

Regional Wildfire Response

No new wildfires have been reported across the region, and no evacuations have been planned for today. While conditions in Thunder Bay have improved, wildfires continue to burn in parts of Northwestern Ontario, and several communities remain under evacuation orders or alerts.

The City remains prepared to support regional response efforts and additional evacuations should the need arise and continues to work closely with emergency management partners across the region.

Community Support

The City extends its sincere thanks to residents, organizations and volunteers for their extraordinary generosity and support shown to evacuees and affected communities throughout the wildfire response.

Physical donation sites have reached capacity and are no longer accepting donations. However, monetary donations continue to be welcome and go a long way in supporting displaced families passing through Thunder Bay and those impacted by ongoing evacuations. Financial contributions can be made through the United Way of Thunder Bay.

Veterinary Support for Evacuees and Displaced Animals

Vets Around the Corner – Community Veterinarian Program, a federally registered not-for-profit organization, has established a veterinary field hospital at Grandview Arena to support wildfire evacuees and those caring for animals displaced by the wildfires.

The field hospital will operate until at least Friday, with the potential to extend services if needed. Veterinary services are provided free of charge for individuals affected by evacuations and those who have taken in animals impacted by the wildfire emergency.

The organization also has the capacity to deploy its veterinary ambulance to other communities should support be required. Residents can contact the field hospital directly at 807-358-5417.

Please note: These services have been established specifically to support animals affected by the current wildfire emergency. Residents are asked to reserve the field hospital’s resources for evacuees and displaced animals and tocontinue using their regular veterinary provider for routine pet care, non-emergency appointments, and new patient registrations.

Food Assistance

The Thunder Bay Emergency Food Plan (EFP) coordinates food assistance and donations during emergencies to help ensure support reaches those who need it most. Anyone requiring food assistance, or wishing to donate food or related supplies, is encouraged to contact the EFP.

Residents can also access information on community food programs through the Where to Get Food in Thunder Bay guide available on the Thunder Bay District Health Unit website.

Volunteering

Community members interested in volunteering to support wildfire response and evacuation efforts are encouraged to register with Ontario Corps, which helps connect volunteers with organizations supporting emergency response across Ontario.

Emergency Preparedness

While conditions in Thunder Bay have improved, residents are encouraged to remain prepared for emergencies. Having a 72-hour emergency kit ready can help individuals and families be self-sufficient during an evacuation, extended power outage, or other emergency situations.

A basic emergency kit should include:

Drinking water and non-perishable food for each household member

Prescription medications and important medical supplies

Flashlights and extra batteries

Cell phone chargers and backup power sources

Important documents and identification

Cash, personal hygiene items, and supplies for children, seniors, and pets

Residents can learn more about emergency preparedness and how to build a 72-hour kit at www.getprepared.gc.ca.

Information and Support

Residents looking for information about wildfire-related supports and services can call or text 211 or visit 211north.ca/northern-ontario-wildfires. In an emergency, call 911 immediately.

The improvement in air quality is a welcome development for Thunder Bay residents and City operations. While the regional wildfire situation remains active, the City continues to monitor conditions, support emergency management partners, and stand ready to assist affected communities if needed.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through credible sources including the City website and social channels, be prepared, and continue showing the community spirit that has defined Thunder Bay’s response throughout this emergency.

More detailed information on the risks associated with poor air quality and ways you can protect yourself and your family, along with links to Environment Canada’s current AQHI can be found at www.tbdhu.com/outdoorair.

For the latest wildfire information, residents can view the current Smoke Forecast map at firesmoke.ca, and are encouraged to follow official updates from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

We have also compiled a list of links to credible sources online that individuals may find useful which can be found atwww.thunderbay.ca/fireinfo.