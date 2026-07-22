Northwest Ontario reports 12 new fires, 146 active fires and an expanded Restricted Fire Zone

THUNDER BAY — Twelve new wildland fires were confirmed across Northwestern Ontario by the evening of July 21, bringing the number of active fires in the Northwest Fire Region to 146.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported that 53 fires were not under control as of 7:36 p.m. CDT. Five fires were being held, seven were under control and 81 were being observed.

Several of the new fires are burning near remote First Nations in Ontario’s Far North, while major fires remain active near Cat Lake, Atikokan and the Brightsand River area. Recent rainfall has reduced fire behaviour in several locations, but large fires and evacuation measures remain in place.

The situation can change quickly. Residents, travellers, pilots and people working in remote areas should continue monitoring official provincial and community updates.

Twelve New Fires Reported Across Northwest Region

The new fires confirmed July 21 are:

Fort Frances 45 (FOR045): A 0.1-hectare fire on an island in Bartley Lake. The fire is being observed.

Dryden 44 (DRY044): A 0.1-hectare fire approximately 17 kilometres west of Highway 599 and southeast of Press Lake. It is not under control.

Dryden 45 (DRY045): A 0.1-hectare fire at the northeast end of Rice Lake. It is not under control.

Thunder Bay 61 (THU061): A 0.1-hectare fire approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Wawang Lake and northwest of Little Harry Lake. It is not under control.

Nipigon 76 (NIP076): A 150-hectare fire near Jobes Lake, approximately 27 kilometres southeast of Fort Hope. It is not under control.

Nipigon 77 (NIP077): A 70-hectare fire approximately 16 kilometres north of Webequie. It is not under control.

Nipigon 78 (NIP078): A 35-hectare fire approximately 16 kilometres north of Webequie. It is not under control.

Nipigon 79 (NIP079): A five-hectare fire approximately 81 kilometres northeast of Webequie. It is not under control.

Nipigon 80 (NIP080): A 10-hectare fire approximately 111 kilometres east of Webequie. It is not under control.

Nipigon 81 (NIP081): An 80-hectare fire approximately 111 kilometres east of Webequie. It is not under control.

Nipigon 82 (NIP082): An eight-hectare fire approximately 12 kilometres northwest of Missisa Lake. It is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 103 (SLK103): A 0.1-hectare fire on an island in Wapesi Lake. It is not under control.

The concentration of new fires around Webequie, Fort Hope and other northern locations is significant because remote communities have limited road access and may depend on aircraft for essential travel, medical transportation and emergency response.

Thunder Bay 36 Remains Out of Control

Thunder Bay 36 is listed at 318,812.7 hectares and remains not under control.

FireRanger crews, helicopters and heavy equipment operators are assigned to suppression operations.

Rainfall during the previous several days reduced fire behaviour and allowed crews to make progress along the fire line. However, the fire remains extremely large and continued monitoring and suppression work will be required.

The fire’s location and scale have implications for communities, transportation routes, forestry operations and other land users across the region.

Atikokan-Area Fire Cluster

The Atikokan-area cluster includes Fort Frances 14, Fort Frances 15 and Fort Frances 38.

Fort Frances 14 is listed at 51,806 hectares and remains not under control. Firefighters from Ontario and Alberta are assigned to the cluster, supported by helicopters dropping water on hotspots.

Fort Frances 15 has been remapped to a more accurate size of 41,830.2 hectares. It also remains not under control.

Officials reported no growth from either fire perimeter toward major travel corridors.

Fort Frances 38, north of Crystal Lake, is now under control at 44.2 hectares.

Favourable weather and localized rainfall on July 20 and overnight into July 21 helped reduce fire behaviour and allowed crews to make progress.

The lack of growth toward major transportation corridors is encouraging for residents, tourism operators and commercial traffic in the Atikokan and Fort Frances areas. Conditions could change, however, if the region returns to hot, dry or windy weather.

Sioux Lookout 72 Near Cat Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 72 grew significantly July 13 and 14. The fire is now listed at 23,597 hectares and remains not under control.

FireRanger crews are making progress with support from helicopters targeting hotspots.

Structure and property-protection systems are operating in Cat Lake First Nation and around cabins near the fire.

Hydro One replaced poles damaged by the fire along the Cat Lake transmission line and planned to re-energize the line July 21.

Restoration of reliable electricity is particularly important in remote communities, where power interruptions can affect communications, water systems, food storage, health services and other essential infrastructure.

Brightsand Cluster Fires

Rainfall across the Brightsand fire area has reduced fire behaviour, although all four major fires in the cluster remain not under control.

Dryden 34 (DRY034): 44,954 hectares

Dryden 35 (DRY035): 22,461 hectares

Thunder Bay 54 (THU054): 7,859 hectares

Thunder Bay 56 (THU056): 7,947 hectares

The combined size of the fires continues to present operational challenges. Residents and travellers should monitor evacuation information and changing conditions before entering affected areas.

Evacuation Orders and Alerts Remain in Effect

Provincial officials continue to direct the public to official notices for current evacuation orders, alerts and implementation orders.

Measures identified in the July 21 report include:

An evacuation order connected to Thunder Bay 36, Thunder Bay 54, Thunder Bay 56, Dryden 34 and Dryden 35.

An evacuation order for Fort Frances 14.

An expanded evacuation alert for Fort Frances 14.

An evacuation alert for Fort Frances 15 and Fort Frances 38.

An evacuation alert is intended to give residents time to prepare in case an evacuation becomes necessary. An evacuation order means people covered by the order must leave as directed by the responsible authority.

Community members should rely on instructions from their First Nation leadership, municipality, emergency management officials or other responsible local authority.

Special Aviation Restrictions Near Fort Frances 14

A Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, remains in place around Fort Frances 14, northeast of Byers Lake.

The NOTAM is in addition to the standard restrictions surrounding active forest fires under Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Unless authorized, aircraft must remain at least five nautical miles from an active forest fire and below no circumstances enter the restricted airspace extending to 3,000 feet above ground level. This airspace is reserved for aircraft involved in fire suppression.

Unauthorized aircraft, including drones, can force water bombers and helicopters to leave an area, delaying suppression work and placing firefighters and flight crews at risk.

Pilots should review current wildfire NOTAMs through NAV Canada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services before departure.

Expanded Restricted Fire Zone Remains in Place

A Restricted Fire Zone covering the Northwest Fire Region and part of the Northeast Fire Region took effect July 15 because of high to extreme fire hazards, increased fire activity and the number of fires already requiring provincial resources.

The zone extends across a broad area from the Manitoba and United States borders through Northwestern Ontario and parts of Ontario’s Far North to the Lake Superior and Northeast region.

The Ministry of Natural Resources expanded the zone July 18 to include an additional section of Northeastern Ontario extending east toward the Ontario-Quebec boundary.

Open-air burning is prohibited within the Restricted Fire Zone. This includes campfires.

Portable gas and propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth but must be operated with extreme caution. All fire permits within the zone are suspended.

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

The fire ban affects residents, campers, anglers, hunters, tourism businesses, forestry operations and remote work camps. Anyone travelling in the region should confirm the boundaries and restrictions before starting a trip.

Reporting a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

Current fire locations, danger ratings, Restricted Fire Zone maps and evacuation information are available through Ontario’s official forest fire information service.