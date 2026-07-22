THUNDER BAY – NEWS – July 22, 2026 – The City of Thunder Bay is transitioning from an active emergency coordination phase to enhanced monitoring as wildfire conditions across Northwestern Ontario remain serious but stable.

Over the past several weeks, the City has worked closely with emergency management partners to support regional response efforts, prepare for potential developments, coordinate resources, and assist communities affected by ongoing wildfire activity and evacuations.

As conditions have stabilized and no new evacuations are anticipated at this time, the City is standing down its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), which was activated to support coordination and planning related to the regional wildfire situation.

While this marks an important transition, the regional wildfire response continues. Wildfires remain active across Northwestern Ontario, several communities remain under evacuation orders or alerts, and the City stands ready to assist should additional support be required.

Although no new evacuations are anticipated at this time, Thunder Bay continues to support evacuees from several Northwestern Ontario communities and remains in close contact with emergency management partners and community organizations to help ensure supports and services are available for evacuees and those affected by the wildfire situation.

While local conditions have improved, wildfire season is not over. Residents are encouraged to take steps to reduce wildfire risk around their homes and properties by following FireSmart principles, including:

Keeping grass cut short and well maintained

Removing combustible materials from around buildings and structures

Maintaining clear access to homes and driveways

Properly disposing of yard waste, brush, and other debris

Small actions can significantly improve a property’s resilience during wildfire season. More information about FireSmart practices is available at www.firesmartcanada.ca.

The City extends its sincere thanks to residents, businesses, community organizations, volunteers, and City staff for their support, generosity, and cooperation throughout the regional wildfire response.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through credible sources, including the City website and social channels, remain prepared, and be proud of the remarkable community response that has helped support evacuees and affected communities throughout Northwestern Ontario.

More detailed information on the risks associated with poor air quality and ways you can protect yourself and your family, along with links to Environment Canada’s current AQHI can be found at www.tbdhu.com/outdoorair.

For the latest wildfire information, residents can view the current Smoke Forecast map at firesmoke.ca, and are encouraged to follow official updates from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

We have also compiled a list of links to credible sources online that individuals may find useful which can be found atwww.thunderbay.ca/fireinfo