Canada’s blood supply has fallen nearly 20 per cent, prompting an urgent appeal for donors

OTTAWA — Canadian Blood Services is urging eligible donors to book appointments immediately after Canada’s blood supply declined by nearly 20 per cent since June 1.

Several blood types are now at levels that Canadian Blood Services says are not sustainable if the downward trend continues. The organization is asking donors of all blood types to help replenish supplies used for surgeries, cancer treatment, trauma care and other hospital needs.

The appeal has direct importance for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, where hospitals and emergency services rely on a dependable national blood system despite long transportation distances and limited alternatives when inventories tighten.

Thousands of Weekly Appointments Going Unfilled

Canadian Blood Services requires approximately 18,000 booked blood-donation appointments each week to keep pace with hospital demand.

During the past six weeks, weekly bookings have fallen short by between 1,500 and 2,500 appointments. The organization has drawn from its existing inventory to continue supplying hospitals.

A seasonal decline in donations is expected during the summer and is included in regular planning. However, Canadian Blood Services says this year’s appointment bookings have fallen well below normal summer patterns.

“We’ve seen the blood supply decline by about 20 per cent in just a matter of weeks, and we need more donors to come forward now to reverse this decline,” Ron Vezina, vice-president of donor engagement and corporate reputation at Canadian Blood Services, said.

Donated Blood Has a Limited Shelf Life

Blood cannot be stockpiled indefinitely. Red blood cells have a shelf life of up to 42 days, meaning hospitals depend on a steady flow of new donations.

“Today’s donation will quickly make its way to a patient,” Vezina said. “We need to ensure hospitals have the blood they need for everyday care and emergencies, especially as we head into the August long weekend, when trauma cases and other urgent-care needs could see an increase.”

Long weekends can bring increased highway traffic and outdoor activity, raising the possibility of serious collisions and other emergencies requiring blood products.

In Northwestern Ontario, the distances between communities and major medical centres make reliable inventory planning especially important. A sharp national decline can reduce the flexibility available to respond to local emergencies or sudden increases in hospital demand.

All Blood Types Are Needed

Canadian Blood Services is asking eligible donors of every blood type to make appointments.

Blood products are used for planned and emergency care, including:

Major surgeries

Cancer treatments

Complications during childbirth

Serious injuries and trauma

Blood disorders and chronic illnesses

Different patients require different blood products and compatible blood types. Maintaining a balanced national inventory allows hospitals to respond to routine care while remaining prepared for emergencies.

Additional Summer Appointments Added

Canadian Blood Services has added weekend appointments at many donor centres to provide more opportunities for people to donate.

Whole-blood appointments are also being offered at several plasma donor centres.

“A strong, healthy Canada depends on people showing up for one another,” Vezina said “Whether you’re a new or returning donor, now is the time to book an appointment. Better yet, bring a friend and experience what you get when you give together.”

People who have already booked an appointment are being asked to keep it.

Anyone unable to attend should cancel in advance so the appointment can be made available to another donor.

Why Maintaining Supply Matters in Northwestern Ontario

Hospitals in Thunder Bay and across Northwestern Ontario depend on blood products for emergency departments, operating rooms, cancer care and other essential medical services.

The region’s geography can make replacement deliveries more complex than in larger urban areas where hospitals and distribution facilities are closer together.

A stable national blood supply helps ensure products can be sent where they are needed, including to regional hospitals serving patients from remote and northern communities.

Blood donation also supports patients who must travel to Thunder Bay or other centres for specialized treatment unavailable in their home communities.

How to Book a Blood Donation

Eligible donors can make an appointment through the Canadian Blood Services website, the GiveBlood mobile application or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE.

People who are unable to donate immediately are encouraged to book an appointment later in the summer.

Eligibility can depend on health, medication, travel and other personal factors. Donors can review the current requirements through Canadian Blood Services before attending an appointment.