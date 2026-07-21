Thunder Bay – NEWS – As air quality conditions continue to improve in Thunder Bay, the City is resuming services that were temporarily impacted by wildfire smoke while continuing to support regional wildfire response efforts. The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is currently at High Risk today, improving to Moderate Risk tonight, allowing many outdoor facilities and programs to reopen.

Based on improving conditions, City crews have resumed outdoor work with enhanced health and safety measures where appropriate.

As a result, the following service updates are in effect:

Splash pads at County Park, Franklin Street, North End Park, Northwood Playfield, and Marina Park/Prince Arthur’s Landing are open.

Outdoor pools and supervised beaches are open and operating as normal.

Children’s and Youth programming is proceeding as scheduled.

Golf courses, the Botanical Conservatory and Legion Track are open and operating as normal.

Seasonal Park washrooms have re-opened.

Collection crews are continuing to pick up garbage from businesses and multi-residential units. Regularly scheduled collection service resumes on Tuesday.

The City will continue to monitor conditions closely and is prepared to adjust operations should air quality deteriorate.

Regional Wildfire Response

While conditions near Thunder Bay have improved, the regional wildfire situation remains active, and several communities remain under evacuation orders or alerts.

Thunder Bay continues to play an important role in the regional emergency response. Evacuees are being accommodated throughout the city, while others are transiting through Thunder Bay International Airport to communities in Southern Ontario.

To support ongoing response efforts, the City has provided Fort William Gardens to the Province to prepare as an evacuation hub for evacuees arriving from the airport should additional capacity be required. The site has been fully set up and is ready to receive evacuees if the need arises.

The City also recognizes the ongoing work of Loomex, which is managing additional reception and accommodation sites at Lakehead University and Thunder Bay International Airport to support the movement and care of evacuees as response needs evolve.

Community Support

The City would like to thank residents for the tremendous generosity they have shown in supporting evacuees and communities affected by wildfires across the region.

At this time, donation sites have reached capacity and are no longer accepting physical donations. The City extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed items to support those in need.

Monetary Donations

Monetary donations continue to be welcome and go a long way in supporting displaced families passing through Thunder Bay and those impacted by ongoing evacuations. Financial contributions can be made through the United Way of Thunder Bay, which is working with response partners to help address evolving needs.

Food donations

The Thunder Bay Emergency Food Plan (EFP) coordinates food assistance and donations during emergencies to help ensure support reaches those who need it most. Anyone requiring food assistance, or wishing to donate food or related supplies, is encouraged to contact the EFP. Residents can also access information on community food programs through the Where to Get Food in Thunder Bay guide available on the Thunder Bay District Health Unit website.

Volunteering

Community members interested in volunteering to support wildfire response and evacuation efforts are encouraged to register with Ontario Corps, which helps connect volunteers with organizations supporting emergency response across Ontario.

Residents looking for information about wildfire-related supports and services can call or text 211 or visit 211north.ca/northern-ontario-wildfires. In an emergency, call 911 immediately.

While improving air quality is encouraging, the situation remains dynamic. Wildfires continue across the region, and additional communities may still require assistance.

The City will continue to monitor conditions closely, work alongside emergency management partners, and provide updates as new information becomes available.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through credible sources, remain prepared, and continue looking out for one another.