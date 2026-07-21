Gull Bay First Nation Ordered to Evacuate as Wildfire Highway Closures Expand

THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Gull Bay First Nation is now under an evacuation order as wildfires continue to threaten communities and transportation routes across Northwestern Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police is assisting the Ministry of Natural Resources with the evacuation after the community had previously begun a self-evacuation.

Highway closures in the area have also expanded. Highway 527 is now closed from Gull Bay First Nation to the Highway 811 junction, while Highway 811 is closed because of wildfire activity. Local traffic involved in the evacuation is being permitted where conditions allow.

Residents Told to Leave Mandatory Evacuation Areas

People living in communities under mandatory evacuation orders are being directed to leave their homes immediately and travel away from active fire areas.

Other Northwestern Ontario communities are being monitored. Residents are being urged to follow official information and prepare to act quickly should additional evacuation orders or alerts be issued.

The OPP says the public will be notified when conditions allow residents to return safely. Until then, people should remain outside evacuated areas to protect themselves and avoid interfering with emergency operations.

Highways 527 and 811 Closed

The closure of Highway 527 at Gull Bay First Nation has been extended to the Highway 811 junction.

Highway 811 is also closed because of ongoing wildfire activity, except for local traffic evacuating the area.

Drivers should not attempt to bypass barriers or enter closed highways. Smoke, emergency vehicles and changing fire conditions may make roads dangerous even when flames are not visible.

Current highway information is available through Ontario 511. Travellers can also call 511 or the Ministry of Transportation at 1-800-268-4686.

Entering Evacuated Areas Could Put Responders at Risk

The OPP is asking the public and news media to stay away from wildfire scenes and evacuated communities.

Unauthorized entry could place residents, visitors and first responders in danger. It may also delay firefighting, evacuation and policing operations.

The OPP says failing to obey road-closure signs may result in a $110 fine and three demerit points. The police release did not specify the provincial offence section that would apply in every situation, and any charge would depend on the circumstances.

No individual has been identified as charged in connection with the closures.

Specialized OPP Teams Supporting Evacuations

The OPP North West Region has deployed Aviation Services, the Emergency Response Team, the Provincial Liaison Team and operational support personnel.

Officers are working with the Ministry of Natural Resources, community leaders, police partners and emergency-management officials to:

Help residents leave threatened communities.

Enforce road closures.

Keep evacuation routes open.

Support local emergency operations.

Protect residents and first responders.

The response has particular importance in Northwestern Ontario, where long distances, limited road access and changing smoke conditions can complicate evacuations. Some northern and First Nations communities may also depend on aircraft or a small number of highway connections to reach safety.

OPP Warns Wildfire Conditions Can Change Quickly

Wildfire size, direction and intensity can shift rapidly because of wind, temperature, humidity and the availability of dry vegetation.

The OPP is asking residents and visitors to:

Follow evacuation orders and emergency instructions.

Avoid non-essential travel in affected areas.

Remain away from wildfire scenes.

Monitor official sources for updates.

Keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

Stay outside evacuated communities until authorities approve a return.

People evacuating should bring prescription medications, identification, important documents, mobile devices, chargers and essential items for children, elders, family members with disabilities and pets.

Where to Find Official Information

Information about wildfire suppression and fire-management operations is available through Ontario’s forest-fire information service.

Questions about local emergency measures, evacuation transportation and reception arrangements should be directed to the affected First Nation, municipality or emergency-management authority.

For general community information and support services, call 211.

Health-related questions can be directed to:

Northwestern Health Unit, Kenora District: 1-800-830-5978.

Thunder Bay District Health Unit: 807-625-5900.

Call 911 only during an emergency.

People without access to a mobile network who are in immediate danger may be able to send an SOS alert by satellite using a compatible smartphone or smartwatch. The feature must be supported by the device and available satellite service.