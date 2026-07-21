Selecting an honest and dependable company for renting an aerial lift increases safety levels in the workplace and ensures productivity. Here, the 6 companies are well-known across USA for their large equipment fleets, wide range of services offered nationwide, high-quality customer service, high maintenance standards, and excellent customer feedback. Read about them and choose the one you like best.

Blade Rentals

Blade Platforms provides specialized aerial work platform solutions for projects requiring high reach, accuracy, and safety. With a customer rating of 5 stars, the company is famous for the following points:

The company’s inventory includes modern truck-mounted aerial work platforms, spider lifts, and customized access equipment for difficult environments.

Their team helps with every stage of the project, including equipment selection, logistics, technical support, and operator training.

It also provides solutions for the critical infrastructure, renewable energy, telecoms, and industrial maintenance sectors, helping customers overcome complex tasks with minimal disruption.

Thanks to its equipment and customer support services, Blade Platforms has earned its reputation as a provider for high-access projects throughout USA.

United Rentals

United Rentals is the biggest equipment rental organization in North America. It has received a customer rating of 4.7 stars and is known for the following points:

It provides one of the most diversified ranges of boom lifts, scissor lifts, telehandlers, and specialty aerial work platforms among equipment rental organizations.

The extensive branch network across the country ensures prompt equipment delivery, preventive maintenance, and round-the-clock customer support for construction, industrial, utility, and maintenance projects.

Their customers value their fleet management solutions and diverse rental programs.

United Rentals is known for its high-quality services, reliable equipment, and timely customer support.

Sunbelt Rentals

This company is renowned for providing up-to-date aerial lifts ideal for construction, facility maintenance, infrastructure, and industrial applications. The fleet comprises a wide variety of electric and rough-terrain scissor lifts, articulating boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and personnel lifts from leading brands. Sunbelt Rentals places a great deal of emphasis on equipment inspection, timely delivery, and technical support. Sunbelt Rentals has attained a customer rating of 4.7 stars from its end users over the years.

Herc Rentals

Herc Rentals enjoys credibility with customers for offering equipment that is properly maintained and serviced by trained equipment experts.

The equipment is suitable for use in commercial construction, manufacturing, the energy sector, municipalities, and maintenance services in various parts of the US.

The customers appreciate the flexibility in renting equipment, safety checks performed on equipment, and good customer service.

So far, the company has received an average customer rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Herc Rentals also provides fleet management and telematics solutions for large-scale projects.

H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services has gained popularity as a rental company for providing excellent aerial lift rentals, which feature certified maintenance staff and knowledgeable rental employees. The company’s inventory includes various types of access equipment, such as boom lifts, scissor lifts, telehandlers, and more, from reputable manufacturers. The company is known for its fast delivery, reliable field service, and complete equipment inspection before delivery. The average customer rating for H&E Equipment Services is 4.6 out of 5 stars.

EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare provides both equipment rental services and technology. The company gains ample prominence for the following factors:

It has become a rapidly growing trend in renting aerial lifts across the United States.

It offers boom lifts and scissor lifts with telematics to help customers track their equipment use.

Over the years, the company has had a customer rating of 4.7 stars.

The contractors value EquipmentShare for its easy-to-use online platform, fast delivery, and reliable equipment maintenance.

Ultimate Decision

Are you wondering which one of the 6 companies to choose? Most people opt for Blade Platforms for their industry expertise and ability to deliver top-tier results while meeting modern access demands. They are consistently investing in state-of-the-art equipment to handle complex projects effectively. The company can deliver the best results while meeting modern access demands. You can visit their website at https://www.bladeplatforms.com/ to learn more about them and their services, and make your final choice.