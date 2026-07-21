First Nations leaders challenge Ontario’s wildfire response and demand direct support

THUNDER BAY — First Nations leaders from across Northwestern Ontario used a joint news conference Tuesday to challenge Premier Doug Ford’s account of the provincial wildfire response, saying communities have faced delayed warnings, gaps in co-ordination and uncertainty over evacuation and recovery support.

The July 21 news conference brought together representatives from Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek — Gull Bay First Nation, Whitewater Lake First Nation, Fort William First Nation, Anishinabek Nation, Nokiiwin Tribal Council and Nishnawbe Aski Nation. Organizers said the event was called to address what they described as inaccurate and misleading provincial statements about support provided to First Nations.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler stated, “We know these fires happen every year, nothing has changed, we presented Premier Doug Ford with a plan, and yet we’re met with the same inadequate response. Inaction – and lack of urgency.”

“And we will hold Ontario and Canada accountable for their failures.

“The Premier’s office claimed this week they are in regular contact with me. That is false. Our communities are not a photo opportunity. The Ford government must engage with First Nations leadership immediately.”

Leaders Say Emergency Response Did Not Match Provincial Claims

The central message from First Nations leadership was that announcements about government assistance have not always reflected the experience of communities facing fires, highway closures and rapidly changing evacuation conditions.

Leaders said First Nations must be involved directly in decisions about evacuation timing, transportation, accommodations and community protection rather than being brought into the process after decisions have been made.

The Chiefs of Ontario has identified several immediate priorities, including removing jurisdictional barriers that delay assistance, maintaining supply routes, supporting host communities and ensuring First Nations protecting their own territories have adequate personnel and equipment.

Communities Report Delayed Warnings and Self-Evacuations

The destruction of Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins, has become a central example of the concerns being raised.

Community members escaped by boat after the fire reached the First Nation. Buildings and other infrastructure were destroyed, and leaders have said residents could have died had they waited for a formal evacuation process.

“If this community waited for a mandatory evacuation process, we’d be doing a recovery mission,” Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige said while describing the urgency of the escape.

Chief Helen Paavola had reportedly contacted federal officials in the days before the fire but was told there was no immediate threat. Residents ultimately warned one another and organized their departure as conditions deteriorated.

The experience has raised serious questions about who receives fire intelligence, who has authority to trigger an evacuation and whether remote communities are receiving enough time and assistance to leave safely.

Whitewater Lake Faces Loss of Homes and Cultural Lands

Whitewater Lake First Nation has also reported extensive destruction.

Chief Pauline Drake said homes, personal belongings and essential community infrastructure were lost. The affected area includes lands containing the graves of ancestors and recently deceased community members, adding a cultural and spiritual dimension to the physical losses.

Rebuilding will therefore involve more than replacing structures.

The community may require environmental assessments, housing, transportation infrastructure, power systems and support for members dealing with displacement, grief and uncertainty.

First Nations leadership also stated they must also be involved in determining how culturally significant areas are protected and restored.

Gull Bay Evacuation Shows Threat Remains Active

Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, commonly known as Gull Bay First Nation, was among the communities under evacuation as the regional emergency continued.

The Ojibway community is located on the western shore of Lake Nipigon and depends heavily on Highway 527. Wildfire closures along that corridor demonstrate how quickly a northern community can lose its primary ground transportation connection.

For First Nations connected by one highway, a closure can interrupt the movement of residents, fuel, food, medication and emergency equipment.

Fly-in communities face similar challenges when smoke, wind or aircraft availability limits evacuation operations.

The Chiefs of Ontario listed Gull Bay and several other First Nations among communities under evacuation Tuesday morning.

First Nations Call for a Direct Role in Emergency Decisions

The news conference reflected a broader demand for governments to work with First Nations as governments rather than treating communities only as recipients of emergency services.

First Nations leadership is seeking direct participation in fire monitoring, evacuation planning, emergency communications and decisions about when residents can return home.

The Chiefs of Ontario is also calling for resources for communities that are conducting fire-protection work themselves, as well as reliable support for transportation, accommodations, health services and essential supply deliveries.

That approach would recognize the knowledge held by local leadership, firefighters, land users and residents who understand community access routes, vulnerable infrastructure and conditions on the land.

Ontario Says It Is Committing Resources

The Ontario government has said it is supporting evacuations and working with federal, municipal and First Nations partners.

Ontario requested federal assistance, including the potential deployment of Canadian Armed Forces resources, as the number of threatened communities increased. Indigenous Services Canada reported that approximately 1,600 people from First Nations had been evacuated as of July 15.

Premier Doug Ford visited Thunder Bay during the emergency and said the province was prepared to spend whatever was necessary to fight the fires and protect communities.

First Nations leaders argue that the dispute is not simply about the amount of money promised.

Their concern is whether assistance reaches communities early enough, whether responsibilities are clearly assigned and whether First Nations leadership receives accurate information before conditions become critical.

Thunder Bay Carrying a Major Regional Role

Thunder Bay has become one of the main evacuation and transportation centres for the Northwestern Ontario wildfire response.

Evacuees have been accommodated in the city, while other residents have travelled through Thunder Bay on their way to host locations elsewhere in Ontario. The city’s hotels, airport, emergency services, health-care system and community organizations are supporting people displaced from their homes.

Fort William First Nation’s participation in the news conference also highlights the role local First Nations play in supporting evacuees with cultural connections, family networks and community-based services.

Prolonged evacuations can create additional pressures involving medical care, schooling, mental health, food security and access to Elders and cultural supports. Those needs can continue long after the immediate fire threat has passed.

Recovery Could Take Years

The immediate priority remains protecting lives, but the destruction reported by Namaygoosisagagun and Whitewater Lake means recovery planning must begin while suppression operations continue.

Rebuilding remote communities can be complicated by short construction seasons, limited road access and the high cost of transporting workers and materials. Replacing housing and infrastructure may take several years.

First Nations leaders are also calling for longer-term investments in community fire crews, evacuation infrastructure, emergency communications and climate adaptation. The Chiefs of Ontario says increasingly severe wildfires are placing growing pressure on First Nations and require sustained government action rather than a response limited to each individual emergency.

The regional situation remains fluid. Evacuation orders, highway closures and fire conditions may change quickly as weather and fire behaviour evolve.