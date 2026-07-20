THUNDER BAY – It is with profound sadness and an overwhelming sense of loss that Chief Pauline Drake announces the devastation of her beloved community, Whitewater Lake, as a result of the wildfires raging across Northwestern Ontario. This news was only confirmed at 5pm EST on July 18, 2026, when aerial photos were finally available.

Much of the community has been destroyed. Homes, personal belongings, and vital community infrastructure have been lost.

The lands that hold the graves of ancestors and recently departed family members have also been impacted, deepening the grief felt by community members.

While no words can adequately express the magnitude of this loss, the Whitewater Lake community remains steadfast in its identity and strength. As resilient Anishinaabe people,

Community members will draw upon the wisdom, courage, and enduring spirit of their ancestors to guide them through this difficult time and toward rebuilding.

Chief Pauline Drake and her community are deeply sorry for all the families, people and communities suffering and experiencing tragic loss during this difficult time. These wildfires have not only affected First Nation communities but also affected tourist outfitters and personal camps in Northwestern Ontario and across Canada. We as people need to stand together in a unified way and call upon the Governments of Ontario and Canada to stand with everyone in the recovery and

rebuilding process. We also ask that governments publicly acknowledge the profound loss, trauma, and displacement being experienced by all suffering losses at this time.