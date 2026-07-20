Ask where a crypto company goes to get licensed and you will hear Dubai, Malta, Lithuania, maybe Singapore. You will rarely hear Canada. That is odd, because Canada operates one of the cheapest credible crypto registrations in the developed world — and it has been sitting in plain sight for years.

What the registration actually is

Any business dealing in virtual currency — exchanging it or transferring it — must register with FINTRAC as a Money Services Business before it starts operating. The requirement comes from the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act, and amendments through 2020 and 2024–2025 made the perimeter explicit: virtual-currency exchange and transfer are both inside it.

Two details make this unusual.

There is no minimum capital requirement. And FINTRAC charges no registration fee.

Compare that with the European Union, where the same category of business needs a licence under MiCA carrying somewhere between €50,000 and €150,000 in capital depending on class, plus a state application fee. Canada asks for neither. The cost of an MSB registration is the cost of doing it properly — compliance programme, policies, people — and nothing else.

Registration typically takes four to six months.

Non-residents can hold it

This is the part that surprises people. A foreign business directing services at Canadian clients does not need a Canadian owner or a Canadian office to be registered. It registers as a foreign MSB. The credential is genuinely open to operators who are not in Canada at all.

That combination — no capital, no fee, open to non-residents, real federal supervision — does not exist in many places. Most jurisdictions offering that little friction are offshore micro-states whose paperwork a serious bank will not accept. Canada is a G7 country.

The part nobody puts in the brochure

Here is where the honest version diverges from the marketing version, and anyone considering this should hear it before they start.

A FINTRAC MSB registration is an anti-money-laundering registration. It is not a securities licence.

What it makes you is a supervised reporting entity with real obligations — including the crypto Travel Rule, in force since June 2021 and tightened through 2024 and 2026, which requires originator and beneficiary information to travel with transfers. Those obligations are not decorative. FINTRAC supervises them.

What it does not make you is authorised to run a trading platform for Canadian retail investors. That activity falls under provincial securities regulation — the Canadian Securities Administrators framework — and can require a separate restricted-dealer registration on top of the MSB. The two live in different buildings, and a company that reads “no capital, no fee” and assumes it has a full platform licence has misread the map badly.

So the registration is the right credential for a global operator who needs a recognised North-American AML footing. It is only the first of two for a platform going after Canadian retail. Both statements are true at once, and which one applies depends entirely on who the customers are.

Why this matters here

Canada tends to discuss crypto as a consumer story — prices, scams, whether anyone should own any. The regulatory story gets less attention, and it is arguably the more consequential one. A country that supervises this activity federally, at zero fee, with the door open to foreign firms, has made a deliberate policy choice: keep the barrier low, keep the perimeter wide, and get everyone inside the reporting net rather than outside it.

Whether that is the right trade is a fair debate. But firms weighing where to base a crypto business are having that debate with real numbers, and Canada’s numbers are more competitive than its reputation suggests. Advisers who run these files — https://vantegris.com/ among them — spend a good deal of time explaining to clients that the accessible option and the offshore option are not the same thing, and that the FINTRAC route is the one that survives a bank’s due diligence.

The registration has been available the whole time. It just never had a marketing budget.



