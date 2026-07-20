THUNDER BAY — Families across Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario will see higher Canada Child Benefit payments beginning Monday, July 20, as the federal government adjusts the tax-free benefit for inflation.

For the July 2026 to June 2027 benefit year, eligible families can receive up to $8,157 annually for each child younger than six and up to $6,883 for each child aged six to 17. The benefit helps families cover costs including groceries, clothing, school supplies and child care.

How Much the Canada Child Benefit Is Increasing

The new maximum represents an annual increase of:

$160 for each child younger than six; and

$135 for each child aged six to 17.

At the maximum rate, families may receive $679.75 per month for a child younger than six and $573.58 per month for a child between six and 17.

The actual amount a household receives depends on the number and ages of eligible children and the family’s adjusted net income from its 2025 income tax returns.

Families with adjusted net income below $38,237 may qualify for the maximum payment. Payments gradually decrease as household income rises above that threshold.

Federal Ministers Highlight Increased Support

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Lena Metlege Diab announced details of the increased benefit during an event in Halifax on behalf of Anna Gainey, secretary of state for children and youth.

“Strong families are at the heart of strong communities and a strong Canada,” Diab said, adding that indexing the benefit helps payments keep pace with inflation.

Gainey said the additional money could help families pay for school supplies, clothing and groceries.

“When we invest in kids, we’re investing in our future,” she said.

The federal government says approximately 3.6 million families receive the benefit, supporting nearly six million children through roughly $30 billion in annual tax-free payments.

Why the Increase Matters in Northwestern Ontario

The increase comes as families across Northwestern Ontario continue to manage high food, transportation, housing and energy costs.

Those pressures can be particularly significant in smaller, rural and remote communities where families may face limited retail competition, long travel distances and higher costs for goods brought in by road or air.

While the annual increase will not offset every increase in household expenses, the Canada Child Benefit provides predictable monthly income that families can use according to their own priorities.

Eligible Ontario families may also receive the Ontario Child Benefit as part of the same monthly payment. For the July 2026 to June 2027 period, the provincial benefit provides up to $146.66 per month for each child younger than 18. The amount is reduced for families with adjusted net income above $26,865.

July Payment Issued Monday

The federal government scheduled the first payment under the new benefit year for Monday, July 20. Payments are generally made on or around the 20th of each month, although dates may change when the regular payment date falls near a weekend or holiday.

Families receiving payments by cheque may have to allow additional time for delivery. The federal government advises recipients to wait five to 10 business days before contacting the program about a missing payment.

Families Must File Tax Returns

The Canada Revenue Agency recalculates Canada Child Benefit payments every July using household income reported for the previous taxation year.

For payments between July 2026 and June 2027, the CRA uses adjusted family net income reported on 2025 tax returns. Both spouses or common-law partners must file annual tax returns to continue receiving the benefit, even when one or both had no income.

Families should also report changes involving marital status, custody arrangements or the number of children in their care because those changes can affect eligibility and payment amounts.

The CRA’s child and family benefits calculator can provide households with an estimate based on family income, province of residence and the number and ages of eligible children.