Ontario Wildfire Update: 46 Active Fires in Northeast as Crews Make Progress on Wawa 17

THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Ontario confirmed three new wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region on Sunday, bringing the region’s active fire total to 46 as of 7:50 p.m. EDT on July 19.

FireRanger crews are also reporting progress on Wawa 17, a fire burning near Pic Mobert First Nation and White Lake. The fire did not grow over the weekend despite strong winds, according to Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

Three New Fires Confirmed Sunday

Sudbury 29, listed as SUD029, is a 0.1-hectare fire near the Chelmsford Golf Course. One Ontario FireRanger crew is assisting the Greater Sudbury Fire Department with the response.

Cochrane 45, or COC045, is being observed approximately 120 kilometres west of Fort Albany Airport in Ontario’s Far North.

Cochrane 46, or COC046, has already been declared out. The fire burned 0.1 hectares on an island in Ritchie Lake, north of Hearst.

Of the 46 active fires in the Northeast Fire Region:

Six are not under control.

One is being held.

Seven are under control.

Thirty-two are being observed.

Crews Making Progress on Wawa 17

Four FireRanger crews are working on Wawa 17, listed as WAW017.

The fire is approximately 15 kilometres northeast of Pic Mobert First Nation and east of White Lake. Crews have established helipads to improve access and are continuing to install hose lines around the fire.

Some rain fell in the area on Saturday. Provincial officials said that despite high winds, the fire did not show any additional growth over the weekend.

The provincial update did not report any evacuations, road closures or other emergency measures connected to Wawa 17.

The fire remains important to residents and travellers across Northern Ontario because of its location near communities and the north shore of Lake Superior transportation corridor.

Changes in fire behaviour could potentially affect local travel, aviation, forestry operations and nearby communities.

Forest Fire Danger Can Change During the Day

Ontario’s forest fire danger ratings are calculated using information from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire regions.

The ratings can change during the day as temperatures, humidity, wind and precipitation conditions are updated. Residents, campers and people working in the bush should consult Ontario’s interactive forest fire map before travelling or conducting outdoor work.

Suggested image caption: Ontario’s forest fire danger ratings in the Northeast Fire Region as of 7:40 p.m. EDT on July 19, 2026. (Ontario Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services)

Boaters Asked to Stay Clear of Waterbombers

Boaters must move close to shore when waterbombers approach a lake or river to collect water.

Pilots will not attempt to scoop water when boats or other watercraft create a safety hazard. Remaining clear gives aircraft the space needed to safely collect water and return to wildfire operations.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs annually from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is encouraging residents to compost yard waste or use local landfill services rather than burning woody debris.

Anyone who must conduct an outdoor burn is required to follow Ontario’s wildland fire regulations.

During the fire season, outdoor fires may be lit no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. People conducting a burn must have enough water, equipment and tools available to control and fully extinguish the fire.

Residents living within municipal boundaries must also contact their local fire department to check for municipal fire bans, burning restrictions or permit requirements.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.