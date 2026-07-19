July 19, 2026: Heat, Thunderstorms and Wildfire Smoke Across Northwestern Ontario

DRYDEN, FORT FRANCES, KENORA and RED LAKE — Northwestern Ontario is beginning Sunday under warm, humid conditions, with temperatures expected to climb to around 30°C or 31°C this afternoon.

Local wildfire smoke or haze is affecting parts of the region, while an approaching weather system will bring showers, thunderstorms and increasingly strong winds. Temperatures will fall sharply behind the system Monday, providing some relief from the weekend heat.

Residents should remain alert for rapidly changing visibility, thunderstorm conditions and wildfire-related travel restrictions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Dryden

At 7:00 a.m. CDT, Dryden Airport reported haze and a temperature of 19.6°C. Humidity was 78 per cent, the barometric pressure was 101.4 kPa, and winds were from the south-southeast at 11 km/h. Visibility was reduced to 10 kilometres.

Sunday will begin sunny before clouds increase. There is a 40 per cent chance of late-afternoon showers, along with a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will remain possible. Southwest winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40, with a high of 30°C and a humidex of 35.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk. Southerly winds may gust to 50 km/h late this evening. The overnight low will be 18°C.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances reported a temperature of 19.2°C at 7:00 a.m. Humidity was extremely high at 98 per cent, pressure was falling at 101.4 kPa, and winds were calm.

Sunday will be sunny before a mix of sun and cloud develops late in the afternoon. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a late-day thunderstorm. Local smoke is possible early in the day.

The temperature will reach 31°C, but the humidex will make it feel closer to 39. Southwest winds will increase to 20 km/h.

Tonight will become mainly cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk. Winds will shift from south to west and could gust to 50 km/h before morning. The low will be 20°C.

Kenora

At 7:00 a.m., Kenora Airport was partly cloudy and 20.6°C. Humidity was 93 per cent, pressure was falling at 101.3 kPa, and the south wind was 9 km/h. The humidex was already 28, with visibility at 13 kilometres.

Kenora will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm during the late morning and afternoon. Local smoke is possible early in the day.

Southwest winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The high will reach 31°C, with a humidex of 38.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight. Winds will turn west and gust to 50 km/h after midnight. The overnight low will be 19°C.

Red Lake

Red Lake Airport reported partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 19.4°C at 7:00 a.m. Humidity was 87 per cent, pressure was falling at 101.3 kPa, and winds were south-southwest at 8 km/h. Visibility was 19 kilometres.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected today, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk. Local smoke is possible during the morning.

Southwest winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The afternoon high will be 30°C, with a humidex of 36.

Tonight will be cloudy, with showers developing and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, with a low of 18°C.

Three-Day Forecast

Monday, July 20

Dryden: Mainly cloudy with showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Southwest winds of 30 km/h, gusting to 50, will turn northwest during the afternoon. High 24°C and low 12°C.

Fort Frances: Showers and thunderstorms are possible as strong southwest winds gusting to 60 km/h turn northwest and increase to gusts of 70. The temperature will reach 24°C before falling during the afternoon. Low 16°C.

Kenora: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk. West winds will gust to 50 km/h. High 24°C and low 14°C.

Red Lake: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk. Northwest winds could gust to 60 km/h during the afternoon. High 22°C and low 12°C.

Tuesday, July 21

Dryden: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21°C and low 11°C.

Fort Frances: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21°C and low 11°C.

Kenora: Sunny and considerably more comfortable. High 22°C and low 13°C.

Red Lake: Sunny with a high of 22°C and a low of 11°C.

Wednesday, July 22

Dryden: Sunny with a high of 25°C and a low of 15°C.

Fort Frances: Sunny with a high of 25°C and a low of 15°C.

Kenora: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26°C and low 17°C.

Red Lake: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26°C and low 16°C.

Wildfire Update

There were 137 active wildland fires in the Northwest Fire Region as of the Saturday evening update. Of those fires, 67 were not under control, seven were being held, four were under control and 59 were being observed. Eight new fires were confirmed Saturday.

Dryden 38, a small 0.1-hectare fire near Patricia Lake, was declared out. However, the broader regional fire situation remains serious, and smoke may continue to move through Dryden, Kenora, Fort Frances and Red Lake as winds change.

Fort Frances 14 remained not under control at approximately 51,806 hectares, while Fort Frances 15 was estimated at more than 48,000 hectares. Evacuation orders, alerts and travel restrictions remain in effect in areas around these fires. These orders do not apply to the Town of Fort Frances itself.

A Restricted Fire Zone remains in effect across the Northwest Region. Open-air burning, including campfires, is prohibited, and all burning permits are suspended. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used with extreme caution.

Smoke conditions can change quickly. Anyone experiencing heavy smoke should reduce strenuous outdoor activity, keep windows closed where practical and monitor local air-quality and emergency information.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Lightweight, breathable clothing will be best during Sunday’s heat and humidity. A hat, sunglasses, sunscreen and a refillable water bottle are strongly recommended.

Carry a waterproof jacket or compact umbrella because thunderstorms may develop with little notice. Anyone travelling or working outdoors should also have sturdy footwear and rain-resistant clothing.

A sweater or light jacket will become useful Monday evening and Tuesday morning as overnight temperatures fall into the 11°C to 16°C range.

People sensitive to wildfire smoke may wish to keep a well-fitting respirator, such as an N95, available when smoke becomes heavy.

Weather Trivia

Dryden’s normal mid-July daytime high is approximately 24°C. Sunday’s forecast high of 30°C is about six degrees above normal, showing how significant this weekend’s heat is before cooler air arrives Monday and Tuesday.

META Description: Northwestern Ontario weather for July 19, 2026: Detailed three-day forecasts for Dryden, Fort Frances, Kenora and Red Lake, including heat, thunderstorms, wildfire smoke, strong winds and current forest-fire restrictions.

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