One new wildfire was confirmed as 54 fires remained active across Northeastern Ontario

WAWA — One new wildland fire was confirmed in Ontario’s Northeast Fire Region on Saturday, bringing the regional total to 54 active fires.

Fire crews are also continuing suppression work on Wawa 17, northeast of Pic Mobert, where rainfall helped limit fire activity despite strong winds.

The update is important for residents and travellers along the Highway 17 corridor, including communities between Thunder Bay, Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, where smoke and changing fire conditions can affect road travel, recreation and access to remote areas.

New Fire Confirmed Northeast of Missanabie

Wawa 28 was confirmed approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Missanabie and west of Missinaibi Provincial Park.

The fire was estimated at 0.1 hectares.

Fifty-Four Fires Active Across Northeast Region

As of the 8:20 p.m. update on July 18, there were 54 active wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region.

Of those fires:

Six were not under control

Seventeen were under control

Thirty-one were being observed

No fires were listed as being held in the regional total.

A fire classified as being observed is monitored for changes in behaviour and potential threats. Remote fires may be observed rather than actively suppressed when they are not threatening communities, infrastructure or other identified values.

Crews Continue Work on Wawa 17

Wawa 17 is located approximately 15 kilometres northeast of Pic Mobert and east of White Lake.

Three FireRanger crews were assigned to the fire, with a fourth crew expected to join suppression efforts Sunday.

Helipads have been established to improve access for crews and equipment.

Fire officials reported precipitation in the area Saturday. Despite high winds, the fire showed no additional growth.

The lack of growth is encouraging, but the fire remains an active incident and conditions may change with shifting winds, warmer temperatures or drier weather.

Why Wawa 17 Matters Regionally

The fire’s location near Pic Mobert First Nation and White Lake is significant for residents, land users and travellers along the Highway 17 corridor.

Highway 17 is the primary east-west transportation route connecting Thunder Bay with Wawa, Sault Ste. Marie and the rest of Northern Ontario.

Smoke, firefighting operations or changing fire behaviour can affect visibility, tourism, forestry activity and access to remote camps and traditional lands.

Residents and travellers should monitor official fire information and Ontario 511 before entering affected areas.

Fire Hazard Conditions Continue to Change

Ontario’s interactive fire map provides regional fire-danger ratings using data from more than 130 weather stations.

The map changes throughout the day as temperature, humidity, wind and precipitation information is updated.

Residents should check current conditions before burning, travelling into remote areas or beginning outdoor work that could create sparks.

Boaters Must Stay Clear of Waterbombers

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reminding boaters to move close to shore when waterbombers approach a lake or river.

Waterbombers require a clear path to safely scoop water.

Pilots will not attempt a scoop when boats or other watercraft create a collision risk. Any delay can affect suppression efforts and the safety of firefighters and nearby communities.

Boaters should remain well clear of firefighting aircraft and must not follow or approach them.

Ontario Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

The province recommends composting yard waste or taking woody debris to a local landfill instead of burning it.

Where outdoor burning is permitted, fires may be lit no earlier than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone conducting a burn must have enough water and appropriate tools at the site to contain and fully extinguish the fire.

Residents within municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department for permit requirements, fire bans or additional restrictions.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473.

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.