Thunder Bay – WEATHER – 11:27 PM EDT Sunday 19 July 2026

Impact Level: High

Forecast Confidence: High

At 10:27 PM EST (11:27 p.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing damaging wind gusts, up to quarter size hail and heavy rain. Utility outages are likely.

Significant damage to buildings and/or trees is likely. Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches.

If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail. Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #ONStorm.