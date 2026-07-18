Northwest Wildfire Update: 131 Active Fires as Evacuation Alerts and Travel Restrictions Expand

THUNDER BAY — The Wildland Fire situation continues to change rapidly. Keeping updated and accurate is a challenge.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Thunder Bay on Saturday to meet with firefighting officials and evacuees.

Northwestern Ontario had 131 active wildland fires Friday evening as provincial officials expanded evacuation alerts and imposed travel restrictions around Fort Frances 14.

Seven new fires were reported since the previous update. Additional firefighting aircraft, helicopters, personnel and equipment from Alberta and Yukon are being sent to the region, while two Ontario incident management teams have been deployed to help oversee major fire clusters in the Fort Frances and Thunder Bay sectors.

Fort Frances 14 and Fort Frances 15 remain out of control, while the merged Thunder Bay 36 fire in Wabakimi Provincial Park has been remapped at more than 318,000 hectares.

Seven New Wildland Fires Confirmed

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported seven new fires since its previous Northwest Fire Region update.

Nipigon 67 was confirmed during the evening of July 16, approximately seven kilometres west of Crib Extension Road and southeast of Cavell Lake. The five-hectare fire is not under control.

Nipigon 68 was also confirmed during the evening of July 16, north of Percy Lake. The 0.7-hectare fire is not under control.

Kenora 19 was located on an island in Black Sturgeon Lakes, east of Peterson Road. The 0.1-hectare fire has been extinguished.

Fort Frances 40 was located near Rocky Island Road and Hopkins Bay Islet Road. The 0.1-hectare fire has been extinguished.

Fort Frances 41 is north of Secret Lake, near Sedgwick Lake Road. The 0.1-hectare fire is under control.

Sioux Lookout 98 is near the north end of Michikenis Lake. The 110-hectare fire is being observed.

Sioux Lookout 99 is approximately 4.5 kilometres north of Wharram Lake. The 136.6-hectare fire is being observed.

As of the 8:10 p.m. CDT update on July 17, the Northwest Region had:

62 fires not under control

Four fires being held

Five fires under control

60 fires being observed

Fort Frances 14 Travel and Crown Land Restrictions

The Ministry of Natural Resources’ Thunder Bay–Ignace District has issued an Implementation Order under Emergency Area Order EAO 2026-09.

The restrictions took effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT on July 17 and will remain in place until revoked.

Travel, access and use of identified roads, waterways and Crown lands within the emergency area are prohibited unless a permit has been issued by the MNR.

Restricted roads include:

Athelstane Road

Blind Bay Road

Chief Peter Lake Road

Crayfish Road

Davidson Road

Dexter Road

Gonyou Road

Hay Lake Road south of Highway 17

Huronian Road

Inwood Township Road

J.D. Hackman Road

Kashabowie Road

Lac des Mille Lacs Road

Lily Lake Road

Pipeline Road

Sapawe Road

Sawmill Bay Road

Seine East Road

Seine River Road

Stetham Lake Road

Upsala Road

Travel and access restrictions also apply to Crown lands and waterways in the designated area, including:

Atikokan River

Beaver River

Boundary Lake

East Divide Lake

Firesteel River

Hay River

Huronian Lake

Inwood Creek and Inwood Lake

Kashabowie Lake and Kashabowie River

Lac des Mille Lacs

Little Kabaigon Lake

Little Savanne River

McKay Creek

Mud Lake

Nemiman Lake

Obadinaw River

Postans Lake

Savanne River

Seine River

Sitches Lake

Union Lake

Upsala Creek

Windigoostigwan Lake

People should consult the official Implementation Order map before travelling in the affected region.

More information is available from the Thunder Bay–Ignace District at 807-475-1471.

Expanded Evacuation Alert Near Fort Frances 14

An expanded evacuation alert has been issued for areas near Fort Frances 14.

The alert is not an evacuation order. However, residents, campers, property owners and others using the identified areas should be prepared to leave on short notice.

Areas covered by the earlier evacuation order remain under that order, and people in those locations are still required to leave.

The expanded alert includes the townships of:

Ames

Begin

Blackwell

Colliver

Conacher

Duckworth

Fallis

Gibbard

Goldie

Goodfellow

GTP Block 2

GTP Block 3

GTR Block 4

Hagey

Haines

Horne

Inwood

Joynt

Lamport

Langworthy

Laurie

Michener

Moss

Robson

Savanne

Soper

Stedman

Upsala

Wardrope

The alert also covers areas accessed through a wide network of local and forest roads, including:

Athelstane Road

Bedivere Road

Boot Bay Road

Brule Road

Burchell Road

Chief Peter Lake Road

Connection Road

Direct Road

Dog River Road

Drift Lake Road

Fortes Lake Road

Gold Creek Road

Graham Road

Haner Road

Heart Lake Road

Hoof Lake Road

Lac des Mille Lacs Road

Lily Lake Road

Mine Road

NeZaadiikaang Road

Numac Road

Rounde Lake Road

Sapawe Road

Seine River Road

Shabaqua Road

Shelby Lake Road

Sideen Road

Swamp Road

Township Road

Wawiag North Road

Wawiag Road

West Nelson Lake Road

Lake areas included in the expanded alert include:

Shebandowan Lakes

Kashabowie Lake

Burchell Lake

Lac des Mille Lacs

Rudge Lake

Brule Lake

Baril Lake

Lang Lake

Huronian Lake

Peterkin Lake

Athelstane Lake

Little Athelstane Lake

Bundy Lake

Worthy Lake

Milton Lake

Moss Lake

Rainbow Lake

People in the alert area should assemble medications, identification, passports, legal documents and other essential items. They should remain connected to official information and be ready to leave immediately if the alert is upgraded to an evacuation order.

Evacuation Alert for Fort Frances 15 and Fort Frances 38

The Dryden–Fort Frances–Atikokan District has issued an evacuation alert because of Fort Frances 14, Fort Frances 15 and Fort Frances 38.

People living, working, camping or travelling near the fires are strongly encouraged to prepare for evacuation on short notice.

The alert includes the townships of Hutchison, Ramsay Wright, Trottier and Weaver.

It also covers areas accessed by:

Boot Lake Road

Camp 111 Road

Crooked Pine Lake Road

Duck Lake Road

Marion Lake Road

Premier Lake Road

Sapawe–Upsala Road

Stanton Bay Road

White Lily Road

Affected lake areas include:

Como Lake

Crystal Lake

Eva Lake

Magnetic Lake

Marion Lake

Mercutio Lake

Niobe Lake

Nydia Lake

Sapawe Lake

Whiskeyjack Lake

Windigoostigwan Lake

More information about this alert is available at 807-223-3341.

Cross-Border Alert Near Minnesota’s Thumb Fire

An evacuation alert also remains in place for Ontario areas affected by Fort Frances 39 and Minnesota’s Thumb Fire.

The alert includes areas accessed by Lagoon Road and locations around:

Blue Lake

Cranberry Lake

Lac La Croix

Lilac Lake

Loon Lake

Queer Rock Lake

Spring Lake

Thompson Lake

Trout Lake

People using these areas should prepare to leave on short notice and monitor instructions from Ontario fire officials.

The cross-border fire situation remains important for Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation, Lac La Croix and surrounding wilderness and tourism areas.

Fort Frances 14 and Fort Frances 15 Remain Out of Control

Fort Frances 14 was measured at 55,106.3 hectares and remained not under control.

Its northern perimeter was approximately five kilometres southwest of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The southern edge was approximately eight kilometres north of Highway 11.

Fort Frances 15 was measured at 48,261.4 hectares and was also not under control.

The fire areas received varying amounts of early-morning rainfall, with higher amounts reported in the southern portions.

Fire behaviour has been significantly less active during the past 48 hours because of lower wind speeds, higher relative humidity and rainfall. Minimal growth was observed during the previous 24 hours.

The temporary reduction in activity does not mean the fires are under control. Conditions can intensify again if temperatures rise, humidity falls or winds increase.

Thunder Bay 36 Grows to More Than 318,000 Hectares

The large merged wildfire in Wabakimi Provincial Park is now being identified as Thunder Bay 36.

The fire has been remapped at 318,812.7 hectares.

Several fires merged to form the current fire complex, which has affected the Wabakimi area, Armstrong, Namaygoosisagagun First Nation and Whitesand First Nation.

A fire of this size presents major challenges for suppression crews because of its extensive perimeter, remote location and potential impacts on communities, traditional territories, tourism operations, rail service and regional transportation.

Areas Affected by Recent Fire Growth

Areas where fires showed significant growth on July 13 and 14 included:

Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, Armstrong and Whitesand First Nation, affected by Thunder Bay 36

McDowell First Nation, affected by Red Lake 23

Quetico Provincial Park and the Atikokan area, affected by Fort Frances 15 and Fort Frances 38

Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation, affected by Fort Frances 37 and Minnesota’s Thumb Fire

Lac des Mille Lacs and the Upsala area, affected by Fort Frances 14

Mishkeegogamang First Nation, where multiple fires are burning

Wabakimi Provincial Park, where several fires have merged

Cat Lake, where multiple fires are burning

Fort Hope, affected by Nipigon 36 and Nipigon 58

Provincial officials said suppression efforts remain focused on protecting firefighters, the public, communities and critical infrastructure.

Resources are also being directed toward new fires when there is a strong possibility of containing them before they become larger incidents.

Additional Firefighting Resources Coming to the Region

Two Ontario incident management teams have been deployed to Northwestern Ontario.

The teams will assist with the management of active fire clusters in the Fort Frances and Thunder Bay sectors.

Additional resources from Alberta and Yukon are also inbound. The assistance includes firefighting aircraft, helicopters, equipment and personnel.

The outside support will help with fire suppression and incident management as Ontario crews continue dealing with multiple large and uncontrolled fires.

Restricted Fire Zone Remains in Effect

A Restricted Fire Zone remains in place across the Northwest Fire Region and part of the Northeast Fire Region.

The restriction took effect July 15 because of the high-to-extreme fire hazard, increased fire activity and the large number of active incidents.

No open-air burning, including campfires, is permitted within the Restricted Fire Zone.

All burning permits are suspended.

Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth but must be operated with extreme caution.

The restriction will remain in effect until further notice.

The Ministry of Natural Resources will expand the Restricted Fire Zone farther into the Northeast Region at 12:01 a.m. local time on Saturday, July 18.

The expansion will cover additional territory from the Pic River and Lake Superior east toward the Ontario–Quebec boundary and south through portions of the Cochrane, Sudbury and Algoma districts.

Flight Restrictions Near Fort Frances 14

A Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, remains in effect near Fort Frances 14, northeast of Byers Lake.

The NOTAM is in addition to the automatic wildfire airspace restrictions established under Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Unauthorized aircraft, including drones, must remain at least five nautical miles — approximately 9.3 kilometres — from an active forest fire and cannot fly below 3,000 feet above ground level within the restricted area.

Pilots must check NAV Canada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services for current NOTAM information before flying.

Unauthorized drones can force waterbombers and helicopters to stop operating, placing flight crews, firefighters and communities at risk.

Smoke Continues Across Ontario

Smoke from active fires in Canada and the United States remains visible across parts of Ontario.

Smoke conditions may change rapidly as winds shift. Communities far from an active fire may still experience reduced air quality.

Older adults, children, pregnant people and anyone with heart or respiratory conditions may face greater health risks during heavy smoke.

Residents should monitor official air-quality information and public-health guidance.

What Residents Should Do

People in evacuation alert areas should prepare an emergency bag containing identification, medications, legal documents, clothing and essential supplies.

Vehicles should have enough fuel to leave the area, and residents should have a plan for children, pets and family members who may require assistance.

Everyone must respect evacuation orders, travel restrictions and road closures.

Residents and visitors should avoid restricted Crown lands and give firefighters, aircraft and emergency personnel enough room to work safely.

Official evacuation, restriction and wildfire updates are available through Ontario’s forest fire information service.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473.

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

Wildfire prevention information and regional updates are also available through the province’s @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet social media accounts.