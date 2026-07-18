Northeast Wildfire Update: Two New Fires Confirmed, 60 Active Across Region

NORTH BAY — Two new wildland fires were confirmed in Ontario’s Northeast Fire Region on Friday, bringing the regional total to 60 active fires.

One of the new fires is being monitored because it is safely away from communities and infrastructure, while a fire crew has been assigned to the second incident near Lake Wanapitei.

New Fires Reported Near Sand Lake and Eatlots Lake

North Bay 34 is a 0.1-hectare fire burning on a small island in the northern bay of Sand Lake, approximately nine kilometres northeast of Restoule Provincial Park.

The fire is being observed rather than actively suppressed because it is safely away from communities and infrastructure. Provincial fire officials said monitoring the fire will allow it to provide natural ecological benefits to the landscape.

Sudbury 28 is also 0.1 hectares and is located near Eatlots Lake, a small lake west of Lake Wanapitei.

One fire crew is responding to the Sudbury-area fire.

Regional Total Stands at 60 Active Fires

As of the 8 p.m. EDT update on July 17, the Northeast Fire Region had 60 active wildland fires.

Of those fires:

10 were not under control

Seven were being held

12 were under control

31 were being observed

A fire classified as being held is not expected to spread beyond its current boundaries under prevailing and forecast conditions if suppression efforts continue.

A fire being observed is monitored for changes in behaviour, size or potential threats. Some remote fires may be allowed to burn where they do not threaten communities, infrastructure or other identified values.

Fire Danger Can Change During the Day

Ontario’s regional fire-danger map is calculated using information from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire regions.

The map changes throughout the day as temperatures, humidity, wind and precipitation conditions are updated.

Residents and visitors should check the interactive fire map before travelling to remote areas, entering Crown land or planning outdoor activities.

Fire danger can vary considerably between districts and may change quickly during hot, dry or windy weather.

Boaters Must Stay Clear of Waterbombers

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reminding boaters to move close to shore when waterbombers approach a lake or river.

A waterbomber will not scoop water if boats or other watercraft create a safety hazard.

Delays can interrupt suppression operations and increase risks for firefighters, pilots and nearby communities.

Boaters should remain well clear of aircraft, avoid crossing their approach path and never attempt to follow a waterbomber.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

The province encourages residents to compost yard waste or take woody debris to a local landfill rather than burning it.

Where outdoor burning is permitted, fires cannot be lit earlier than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone conducting a burn must have enough water and suitable tools available to control and fully extinguish the fire.

Residents inside municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department for permit requirements, fire bans or additional restrictions.

A person who starts an outdoor fire is responsible for keeping it under control and ensuring it is completely extinguished.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473.

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

Current fire information and prevention guidance are available through Ontario’s forest fire information service and the province’s @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet social media accounts.