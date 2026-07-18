Police Presence Expected Near Prince Arthur Boulevard

THUNDER BAY — Residents can expect a visible police presence in the Prince Arthur Boulevard area as Thunder Bay Police investigate an incident reported early Saturday morning.

The investigation is connected to occurrence number TB26028109.

Investigation Underway on Thunder Bay’s South Side

The Thunder Bay Police Service said the incident occurred during the early morning hours of July 18, 2026.

Officers are expected to remain in the area while the investigation continues.

Limited Information Available

Police have not released details about the nature of the incident or whether anyone has been injured or arrested.

Members of the public should avoid interfering with police operations and follow any directions from officers in the area.

NetNewsLedger will update the story as confirmed information becomes available.