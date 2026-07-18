Thunder Bay Police are investigating an early-morning incident near Prince Arthur Boulevard

By
James Murray
-
Thunder Bay Police Service

Police Presence Expected Near Prince Arthur Boulevard

THUNDER BAY — Residents can expect a visible police presence in the Prince Arthur Boulevard area as Thunder Bay Police investigate an incident reported early Saturday morning.

The investigation is connected to occurrence number TB26028109.

Investigation Underway on Thunder Bay’s South Side

The Thunder Bay Police Service said the incident occurred during the early morning hours of July 18, 2026.

Officers are expected to remain in the area while the investigation continues.

Limited Information Available

Police have not released details about the nature of the incident or whether anyone has been injured or arrested.

Members of the public should avoid interfering with police operations and follow any directions from officers in the area.

NetNewsLedger will update the story as confirmed information becomes available.

Previous articleJuly 18, 2026: Thunder Bay Weather Focus — Dense Wildfire Smoke Cuts Visibility to Two Kilometres
James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Facebook Linkedin Mail Pinterest Twitter Vimeo Youtube Xing

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR