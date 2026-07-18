Thunder Bay – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Border Cats and La Crosse Loggers Northwoods League doubleheader scheduled Saturday, July 18, at Port Arthur Stadium has been postponed due to poor air quality.

The Border Cats and Loggers are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Sunday, July 19, at 5:05pm.

The two teams are also scheduled to play a twin bill on Monday, July 20, starting at 5:05pm.

All games will be seven innings in length with one gate admission.

Fans holding tickets for the postponed games this week dated July 14,15,16,17, 18, can redeem them for any other Border Cats regular season home game, subject to same seat availability.