Thunder Bay Activates Emergency Operations Centre as Wildfire Situation Evolves

THUNDER BAY — The City of Thunder Bay has activated its Emergency Operations Centre as a precaution while wildfires, evacuations and heavy smoke continue to affect Northwestern Ontario.

City officials stressed that the activation does not mean Thunder Bay is facing an immediate wildfire threat. There is currently no indication that residents of the city will need to evacuate.

Emergency Centre Will Co-ordinate Evacuation Support

Activating the Emergency Operations Centre allows municipal staff, emergency services and partner organizations to co-ordinate resources, exchange information and prepare for changes in the regional wildfire situation.

That planning includes supporting the continued arrival of evacuees from communities affected by fires northwest of Thunder Bay.

Several communities in the region remain under evacuation orders or alerts. Thunder Bay is already supporting many displaced residents, and local hotels have reached capacity.

The city said it is continuing to work with provincial officials and community organizations to find support and accommodations for evacuees.

Wildfire Smoke Keeps Air Quality at Very High Risk

Smoke from regional wildfires continues to affect Thunder Bay, with local air quality remaining in the very high-risk category.

Forecasts indicate the poor conditions could continue for at least another 24 hours.

Residents are being advised to reduce time outdoors, particularly strenuous activity, and to follow public-health guidance until conditions improve.

People at greater risk from wildfire smoke include children, older adults, pregnant people and those with heart or respiratory conditions.

Outdoor Programs and Facilities Remain Closed

The city’s temporary suspension of non-essential outdoor work, programs and facilities will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.

The suspension includes:

outdoor pools and splash pads;

golf courses and beaches;

outdoor recreation programming;

public washrooms in city parks;

the Centennial Botanical Conservatory; and

the open track at the Royal Canadian Legion Track.

Essential municipal services remain in operation, including Thunder Bay Transit, emergency services and critical public works.

Residents Asked to Monitor Official Updates

The city is continuing to monitor wildfire and air-quality conditions and will issue further updates as information becomes available.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the local Air Quality Health Index, limit outdoor activity and rely on verified information from official agencies.

Information about wildfire smoke, air-quality risks and steps residents can take to protect themselves is available through the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at www.tbdhu.com/outdoorair.