SHAWNEE, Okla. — Ladies and gentlemen, tip your hats to the newest champions of the International Finals Youth Rodeo.

More than 1,000 young rodeo athletes rode, roped and raced into Shawnee, Oklahoma, for six days of high-stakes competition at the 34th annual International Finals Youth Rodeo.

With more than $277,740 in prize money on the line, the 2026 IFYR delivered fast times, big scores and championship performances when the pressure was at its highest.

Champions Rise Under the Shawnee Lights

When the Championship Round gates swung open, the best young competitors in the arena had one final opportunity to make every second count.

Jacob Stansbury and Kayson Lasyone entered the team roping finals tied for second in the aggregate after posting runs of 5.7 and 6.2 seconds.

The pair answered the championship call with a 5.60-second run in the final round. Their three-head aggregate of 17.5 seconds secured the IFYR team roping championship.

Snyder Flies Through the Poles

Gracie Snyder saved her fastest run for the moment that mattered most.

After two smooth qualifying performances earned her a place in the Championship Round, Snyder charged through the pole-bending pattern in 20.618 seconds.

Her three-run aggregate of 61.808 seconds was enough to bring home the IFYR pole-bending championship.

Casey Strikes Fast in Breakaway Roping

Kyanne Casey came to the Championship Round ready to throw.

Casey posted times of 2.9 seconds in the opening round and 2.7 seconds in the second round before delivering a lightning-fast 1.9-second run in the finals.

Her three-head aggregate of 7.5 seconds earned her the IFYR breakaway roping championship.

Sengbusch Takes Down the Steer Wrestling Title

Luke Sengbusch put together a complete week in the steer wrestling arena.

He entered the Championship Round with a two-head total of 10.8 seconds before dropping his final steer in just 3.9 seconds.

Sengbusch finished with a three-head aggregate of 14.7 seconds to claim the IFYR steer wrestling championship.

Guillot Seals Tie-Down Roping Championship

Braxton Guillot stayed steady, stayed fast and closed the deal when the championship was on the line.

Guillot recorded qualifying times of 11.0 and 8.8 seconds before turning in a quick 7.7-second run in the Championship Round.

His three-head aggregate of 27.5 seconds secured the IFYR tie-down roping championship.

Chance Races to Barrel Racing Crown

Raegan Chance kept the barrels standing and the clock moving throughout championship week.

The Mississippi cowgirl carried her qualifying-round momentum into the finals, stopping the clock in 16.506 seconds.

Her three-run aggregate of 49.854 seconds earned her the IFYR barrel racing championship.

Carney Claims Goat Tying Championship

Addi Carney delivered three strong runs on her way to the IFYR goat tying title.

The Crockett, Texas, cowgirl opened the competition with matching times of 7.6 seconds. She then turned up the speed in the Championship Round with a 7.1-second run.

Carney’s three-head aggregate of 22.3 seconds secured the championship.

Bass Rides High in Saddle Bronc Finals

The reigning 2025 IFYR All-Around Cowboy proved once again that he can deliver under pressure.

Colt Bass of North Carolina entered the saddle bronc Championship Round after scoring 72.5 and 74 points in qualifying.

He saved his biggest ride for last, posting 79 points in the final round.

Bass finished with a three-ride total of 225.5 points to capture the IFYR saddle bronc championship.

Barnett Hangs On for Bull Riding Title

Whitt Barnett made every qualified ride count.

The Arkansas cowboy opened the week with an 84-point performance to earn his place in the Championship Round.

Barnett then covered his final bull for 80.5 points, giving him a two-head total of 164.5 points and the IFYR bull riding championship.

Championship Round Winners

The fastest times and highest scores recorded during the Championship Round were:

Event Winner Result Barrel racing Mckynlie Bowers 16.12 seconds Pole bending Kennzie Nixon 20.38 seconds Breakaway roping Kyanne Casey 1.90 seconds Goat tying Allie Calcote 6.80 seconds Tie-down roping Braxton Guillot 7.70 seconds Steer wrestling Luke Sengbusch 3.90 seconds Steer wrestling Paden Soto 3.90 seconds Team roping Tristin Barton and Cash Cockrum 5.30 seconds Saddle bronc riding Colt Bass 79 points Bareback riding Jaxson Thurmon 79.5 points Bull riding Enoch Hall 86.5 points

The Trail Leads to 2027

With the dust settled on another successful International Finals Youth Rodeo, attention now turns to the event’s 35th anniversary.

The 35th annual IFYR is scheduled for July 11 to 16, 2027, in Shawnee.

Qualification information and event updates will be posted at IFYR.com.

Youth rodeo events such as the IFYR provide young athletes with an opportunity to develop horsemanship, livestock-handling skills and competitive experience.

That tradition also resonates across rural and Indigenous communities in Northern Ontario, where rodeo, equestrian sport and agricultural events remain an important part of community life.