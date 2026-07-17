THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – 17:30 PM EDT – The Ministry of Natural Resources has updated and clarified the evacuation order for Fort Frances 14
Evacuation Order – Fort Frances 14
- All persons must immediately evacuate the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
- All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
Review the Implementation Order Map here.
This Order is in effect as of July 17, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time until such time as the order is revoked.
For exemption permit information, please call 807-475-1471
Updated restrictions in effect – Fort Frances 14
The Ministry of Natural Resources’ Thunder Bay – Ignace has invoked an Implementation Order now in effect for the purposes of public safety and fire suppression, for areas near Fort Frances 14, under the Emergency Area Order EAO 2026-09 declared on July 17, 2026.
All travel and use of as outlined in the identified area on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO is prohibited unless authorized by a permit to engage in specified activities
issued by the Thunder Bay-Ignace District of the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR). These include:
- Athelstane Road
- Blind Bay Road
- Chief Peter Lake Road
- Crayfish Road
- Davidson Road
- Dexter Road
- Gonyou Road
- Hay Lake Road (South of Highway17)
- Huronian Road
- Inwood Township Road
- J.D. Hackman Road
- Kashabowie Road
- Lac Des Mille Lac Road
- Lily Lake Road
- Pipeline Road
- Sapawe Road
- Sawmill Bay Road
- Seine East Road
- Seine River Road
- Stetham Lake Road
- Upsala Road
All modes of travel/access into and all Crown lands as outlined in the identified area on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO is prohibited unless authorized by a permit to engage in specified activities issued by the Thunder Bay – Ignace District of the MNR. These include:
- Atikokan River
- Beaver River
- Boundary Lake
- East Divide Lake
- Firesteel River
- Hay River
- Huronian Lake
- Inwood Creek
- Inwood Lake
- Kashabowie Lake
- Kashabowie River
- Lac des Mille Lac
- Little Kabaigon Lake
- Little Savanne River
- McKay Creek
- Mud Lake
- Nemiman Lake
- Obadinaw River
- Postans Lake
- Savanne River
- Seine River
- Sitches Lake
- Union Lake
- Upsala Creek
- Windigoostigwan Lake
This Order is in effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 17, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.
For more information on this Implementation Order, please call 807-475-1471
Expanded Evacuation Alert – Fort Frances 14
An expanded Evacuation Alert has been issued for areas within the Thunder Bay-Ignace District near the active wildland fire, Fort Frances 14. This is not an Evacuation Order. Residents in the newly identified alert areas are strongly encouraged to prepare for a possible evacuation and be ready to leave on short notice if conditions change.
Please be advised that all areas included in the prior Evacuation Order remain under those orders and evacuation is still required
This includes the following townships:
- Ames
- Begin
- Blackwell
- Colliver
- Conacher
- Duckworth
- Fallis
- Gibbard
- Goldie
- Goodfellow
- GTP Block 2
- GTP Block 3
- GTR Block 4
- Hagey
- Haines
- Horne
- Inwood
- Joynt
- Lamport
- Langworthy
- Laurie
- Michener
- Moss
- Robson
- Savanne
- Soper
- Stedman
- Upsala
- Wardrope
And all areas accessed by:
- Athelstane Road
- Bedivere Road
- Boot Bay Road
- Brule Road
- Burchell Road
- Chief Peter Lake Road
- Connection Road
- Direct Road
- Dog River Road
- Drift Lake Road
- Fortes Lake Road
- Gold Creek Road
- Graham Road
- Haner Road
- Heart Lake Road
- Hoof Lake Road
- Lac Des Mille Lac Road
- Lily Lake Road
- Mine Road
- NeZaadiikaang Rd
- Numac Road
- Rounde Lake Road
- Sapawe Road
- Seine River Road
- Shabaqua Road
- Shelby Lake Road
- Sideen Rd
- Sideen Road
- Swamp Road
- Township Road
- Wawiag North Road
- Wawiag Road
- West Nelson Lake Road
All areas located on the following lakes:
- Shebandowan Lakes
- Kashabowie Lake
- Burchell Lake
- Lac Des Milles Lacs
- Rudge Lake
- Brule Lake
- Baril Lake
- Lang lake
- Huronian Lake
- Peterkin Lake
- Athelstane
- Little Athelstane Lake
- Bundy Lake
- Worthy Lake
- Milton Lake
- Moss Lake
- Rainbow Lake
Please plan ahead and stay connected:
- Make sure you are aware of the current fire situation
- Prepare an emergency bag with your essentials (medicine, passports, legal documents etc.)
- Monitor official channels for updates at ontario.ca/fireupdates
- Be ready to quickly leave if instructed
- Respect evacuation orders, road closures and public officials’ direction
- Give crews and aircraft ample space to work
For more information on this evacuation alert, please call 807-475-1471