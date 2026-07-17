Review the Implementation Order Map here.

This Order is in effect as of July 17, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time until such time as the order is revoked.

For exemption permit information, please call 807-475-1471 Updated restrictions in effect – Fort Frances 14 The Ministry of Natural Resources’ Thunder Bay – Ignace has invoked an Implementation Order now in effect for the purposes of public safety and fire suppression, for areas near Fort Frances 14, under the Emergency Area Order EAO 2026-09 declared on July 17, 2026. All travel and use of as outlined in the identified area on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO is prohibited unless authorized by a permit to engage in specified activities

issued by the Thunder Bay-Ignace District of the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR). These include: Athelstane Road

Blind Bay Road

Chief Peter Lake Road

Crayfish Road

Davidson Road

Dexter Road

Gonyou Road

Hay Lake Road (South of Highway17)

Huronian Road

Inwood Township Road

J.D. Hackman Road

Kashabowie Road

Lac Des Mille Lac Road

Lily Lake Road

Pipeline Road

Sapawe Road

Sawmill Bay Road

Seine East Road

Seine River Road

Stetham Lake Road

Upsala Road All modes of travel/access into and all Crown lands as outlined in the identified area on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO is prohibited unless authorized by a permit to engage in specified activities issued by the Thunder Bay – Ignace District of the MNR. These include: Atikokan River

Beaver River

Boundary Lake

East Divide Lake

Firesteel River

Hay River

Huronian Lake

Inwood Creek

Inwood Lake

Kashabowie Lake

Kashabowie River

Lac des Mille Lac

Little Kabaigon Lake

Little Savanne River

McKay Creek

Mud Lake

Nemiman Lake

Obadinaw River

Postans Lake

Savanne River

Seine River

Sitches Lake

Union Lake

Upsala Creek

Windigoostigwan Lake Review the Implementation Order map here This Order is in effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 17, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked. For more information on this Implementation Order, please call 807-475-1471

Expanded Evacuation Alert – Fort Frances 14

An expanded Evacuation Alert has been issued for areas within the Thunder Bay-Ignace District near the active wildland fire, Fort Frances 14. This is not an Evacuation Order. Residents in the newly identified alert areas are strongly encouraged to prepare for a possible evacuation and be ready to leave on short notice if conditions change.

Please be advised that all areas included in the prior Evacuation Order remain under those orders and evacuation is still required

This includes the following townships:

Ames

Begin

Blackwell

Colliver

Conacher

Duckworth

Fallis

Gibbard

Goldie

Goodfellow

GTP Block 2

GTP Block 3

GTR Block 4

Hagey

Haines

Horne

Inwood

Joynt

Lamport

Langworthy

Laurie

Michener

Moss

Robson

Savanne

Soper

Stedman

Upsala

Wardrope And all areas accessed by: Athelstane Road

Bedivere Road

Boot Bay Road

Brule Road

Burchell Road

Chief Peter Lake Road

Connection Road

Direct Road

Dog River Road

Drift Lake Road

Fortes Lake Road

Gold Creek Road

Graham Road

Haner Road

Heart Lake Road

Hoof Lake Road

Lac Des Mille Lac Road

Lily Lake Road

Mine Road

NeZaadiikaang Rd

Numac Road

Rounde Lake Road

Sapawe Road

Seine River Road

Shabaqua Road

Shelby Lake Road

Sideen Rd

Sideen Road

Swamp Road

Township Road

Wawiag North Road

Wawiag Road

West Nelson Lake Road

All areas located on the following lakes:

Shebandowan Lakes

Kashabowie Lake

Burchell Lake

Lac Des Milles Lacs

Rudge Lake

Brule Lake

Baril Lake

Lang lake

Huronian Lake

Peterkin Lake

Athelstane

Little Athelstane Lake

Bundy Lake

Worthy Lake

Milton Lake

Moss Lake

Rainbow Lake

Please plan ahead and stay connected:

Make sure you are aware of the current fire situation

Prepare an emergency bag with your essentials (medicine, passports, legal documents etc.)

Monitor official channels for updates at ontario.ca/fireupdates

Be ready to quickly leave if instructed

Respect evacuation orders, road closures and public officials’ direction

Give crews and aircraft ample space to work

For more information on this evacuation alert, please call 807-475-1471