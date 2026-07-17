THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Border Cats and Wausau Woodchucks Northwoods League doubleheader scheduled for Friday, July 17, at Port Arthur Stadium has been postponed due to poor air quality and rain in the forecast. Since the two teams do not play each other again this season, the games will not be made up.

The Border Cats are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday, July 18, starting at 5:35pm versus the La Crosse Loggers at Port Arthur Stadium.

The two teams are also scheduled to play a twin bill on Sunday, July 19, beginning at 1:35pm. All games will be seven innings in length with one gate admission each day.

Due to the postponements this week, fans holding tickets dated July 14,15,16, or 17 can redeem them for any other Border Cats regular season home game, subject to same seat availability.

The Border Cats appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans during these difficult times in our community and surrounding areas.