Kenora Man Charged Following Reported Violent Robbery

KENORA — A 43-year-old Kenora man has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery after an incident that Ontario Provincial Police say left another person with serious injuries.

Police said the alleged robbery occurred Friday, July 10. Officers with the Kenora OPP detachment received the report the following day and arrested a suspect on Wednesday, July 15.

Accused Remanded in Custody Following Court Appearance

Christopher Jack, 43, of Kenora, is charged with:

Aggravated assault

Robbery involving violence immediately before or after the theft

OPP officers arrested Jack at approximately 10:40 p.m. on July 15.

Police said the accused was remanded in custody and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Thursday, July 16.

Being remanded means the accused remains in custody while the case proceeds or until a further bail decision is made. It is not a finding of guilt.

What the Aggravated Assault Charge Means

Section 268 of the Criminal Code defines aggravated assault as an assault that wounds, maims or disfigures a complainant, or endangers the complainant’s life.

Aggravated assault is an indictable offence carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Sentencing is determined only after a conviction and is based on the circumstances of the offence and the offender. Factors may include the severity and permanence of the injuries, the degree of violence, whether a weapon was used, the offender’s criminal record, expressions of remorse and prospects for rehabilitation.

Custodial sentences for aggravated assault are generally measured in years when the injuries and level of violence are serious. Canadian sentencing authorities have discussed ranges of approximately four to eight years in serious aggravated assault cases, although courts may impose sentences outside that range when the circumstances justify it. Sentencing remains an individualized process rather than a fixed calculation.

Understanding the Robbery Charge

The robbery allegation appears to relate to paragraph 343(b) of the Criminal Code. That provision applies when a person steals from someone and uses violence or threats of violence immediately before or immediately after the theft to obtain the property or prevent resistance.

Robbery is an indictable offence. Where the firearm-related provisions and mandatory minimum penalties do not apply, the maximum sentence available to the court is life imprisonment.

The sentence imposed in a robbery case varies widely. The Supreme Court of Canada has described sentences of approximately 12 to 18 months for some lower-level street muggings. Cases involving serious injury, weapons, planning, vulnerable victims or a significant criminal record can result in substantially longer, multi-year penitentiary sentences.

The charges in this case have not been proven, and no sentence is being considered at this stage.

Police Seek Information

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit information through Ontario Crime Stoppers.

All accused persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. That protection is guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.