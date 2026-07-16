Thunder Bay – News – The City of Thunder Bay recognizes that the rapidly evolving wildfire situation and the heavy smoke affecting our community have caused concern for many residents. While conditions across the region remain serious, there is currently no indication that the City of Thunder Bay is at risk of evacuation.

We continue to work closely with emergency management partners as wildfires affect communities across Northwestern Ontario, and Thunder Bay continues to play an important role in supporting neighbouring communities. Evacuees from several communities have already arrived in the city, and additional evacuees may arrive in the coming days as the regional situation evolves.

As the City does what it can with limited resources, we encourage everyone to continue showing the compassion and generosity that Thunder Bay is known for. Many evacuees left their homes with little notice and are facing significant uncertainty. A kind word, a welcoming smile, and patience can make a meaningful difference.

Air Quality and City Services

The smoke from area wildfires continues to impact air quality in Thunder Bay and the current Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for the city is Very High Risk, which recommends the reduction and rescheduling of all strenuous outdoor activities.

To ensure the safety of our workforce and to help protect public health, the City is temporarily suspending all non-critical outdoor operations and programming.

This includes the temporary closure of:

All outdoor pools, beaches, and splash pads;

Chapples and Strathcona Golf Courses;

All Outdoor Marina Services

Parks and play fields remain available for use but residents should be aware that park amenities will not be staffed while these measures are in place.

Wherever possible, City staff are working to relocate programs and activities indoors.

While curbside residential garbage collection will continue, there may delays in service. Collection service will be temporarily suspended to businesses and multi-residential units.

Essential City services will continue without interruption including transit, emergency services, and other critical public works operations.

These measures will be reviewed daily and will remain in effect only as long as necessary.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the local AQHI and reduce or avoid prolonged outdoor activity when air quality is poor, particularly if they:

are older adults, children or youth;

are pregnant;

have asthma, heart disease, or other respiratory conditions; or

experience symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, headaches, or irritated eyes.

Whenever possible:

stay indoors with windows and doors closed;

use air conditioning or air filtration if available;

stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activity; and

check in on neighbours, friends, and family members who may need extra support.

More detailed information on the risks associated with poor air quality and ways you can protect yourself and your family, along with links to Environment Canada’s current AQHI can be found at www.tbdhu.com/outdoorair.

Get Information from Trusted Sources

While the smoke may make conditions appear alarming, it is important to remember that smoke does not necessarily indicate an immediate threat to the area.

Emergency responders, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the City of Thunder Bay and our partner agencies continue to monitor conditions around the clock. The best thing residents can do is stay informed, stay prepared, look after one another, and remain calm.

During emergencies, misinformation can spread quickly and contribute to unnecessary anxiety. Residents are encouraged to rely on official sources for the latest updates and to avoid sharing unverified information.