THUNDER BAY – July 16, 2026 – The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) in Thunder Bay remains Very High Risk today as smoke from area wildfires continues to impact air quality in the city.

The suspension of non-critical City outdoor operations and programming will continue to protect the health and safety of both staff and participants.

In addition to the temporary measures announced yesterday, including the closure of outdoor pools, splash pads, beaches and golf courses, as well as adjustments to outdoor recreation programming and garbage collection, the following City facilities will also be closed, until at least Friday at 11:59 p.m.

All public park washroom facilities

The Centennial Botanical Conservatory

City staff are continuing to relocate programs and services indoors wherever possible.

Essential City services continue to operate without interruption including transit, emergency services, and other critical public works.

These temporary measures are being reviewed daily and will remain in effect only as long as necessary.

TBDHU Temporarily Adjusts Services Due to Poor Air Quality

(Thunder Bay, Ont.) The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) continues to monitor the evolving wildfire situation and the heavy smoke affecting air quality across the region.

TBDHU extends its thoughts to everyone affected by these devastating circumstances and recognizes the significant challenges the wildfires are creating for individuals, families, communities, and emergency responders across the region.

The current Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for the City of Thunder Bay is Very High Risk. To help protect the health and safety of clients and staff, TBDHU is temporarily adjusting its services to reduce the need for people to travel outdoors.

Routine client-facing services are suspended for Thursday, July 16, and Friday, July 17. Staff will contact clients with existing appointments to reschedule them.

The main office at 999 Balmoral Street will close to the public beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, and will remain closed through Friday, July 17. TBDHU remains open for staff and essential services during this time.

TBDHU will continue to monitor local air quality conditions and provide updates if service levels change.

Visit https://www.tbdhu.com/outdoorair for additional information and resources related to wildfire smoke and health and to follow current conditions.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the local AQHI, limit their time outdoors, and avoid strenuous activity until the air quality improves.