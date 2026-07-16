NAN Expresses Concern for First Nations Communities Threatened by Wildfires

THUNDER BAY, ON: Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, on behalf of the Executive Council, is expressing serious concern for NAN First Nations communities facing an escalating wildfire threat across NAN territory.

“Our hearts are with all of our communities facing the threat of these devastating fires. The situation is changing hour by hour and we are in close contact with community leadership across our territory to ensure our people are supported and safe. Several First Nations are under immediate threat and others remain on standby to evacuate. We want every community member to know that NAN stands with you.”

NAN is particularly concerned about the disruption to critical services in affected communities, including road closures that are impacting daily medical transport for community members requiring dialysis and other essential health services. The wildfires also pose a serious threat to powerlines servicing remote First Nations communities, which could further impact the health and safety of community members. NAN is working closely with MNR, ISC, MEPR, and other partners to coordinate support and ensure the needs of our communities are being met.

NAN urges all community members to be aware of their community’s emergency and evacuation plans and to be prepared to evacuate if required. Community leadership will provide updates as the situation develops. Please follow the direction of your Chief and Council and local emergency management officials.

NAN continues to monitor the situation closely and is advocating to all levels of government for immediate and ongoing support for our First Nations.

Miigwetch to all Chiefs, Councils, and community leaders for their tremendous leadership during this incredibly difficult time. We also extend our deepest gratitude to the firefighters, emergency responders, and all those working tirelessly on the front lines to protect our communities and lands.