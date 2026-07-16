Funflation Is Raising the Price of Entertainment — and Squeezing Household Budgets

THUNDER BAY — The price of having fun keeps going up. It is being dubbed as “Funflation” and is another issue Canadians are dealing with. Prices keep rising and it is making people make tough choices on their leisure time activities.

Going to a concert, attending a major sporting event or settling in for a night of streaming is becoming increasingly expensive.

The trend is often called “funflation”: prices for entertainment, travel and experiences rising faster than many household budgets can comfortably absorb.

There are still affordable family activities, including Thunder Bay Border Cats games, and Thunder Bay Chill games, it just takes being more creative.

For families in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the pressure can be greater because attending major concerts or professional sports often requires travel, accommodation, meals and transportation on top of the ticket price.

Fun is not a luxury to everyone — but it is increasingly priced like one

Entertainment is discretionary spending in economic terms, but recreation, sport, music and shared experiences play an important role in mental health, relationships and community life.

Statistics Canada reported that Canadian households spent an average of $5,231 on recreation in 2023, an increase of 23.9 per cent from 2021. Some of that jump reflected the return of travel, sports and live entertainment after pandemic restrictions, but it also shows how quickly recreation spending has grown.

The problem is not simply that people are choosing to spend more. In several categories, the same night out or subscription package now costs substantially more than it did several years ago.

Concert tickets are rising faster than general inflation

Prices for the world’s top concert tours increased much faster than overall Canadian inflation between 2019 and 2025.

Pollstar data cited by Maclean’s and York University shows the average ticket price for the top 100 global concert tours rose from about $96 US in 2019 to more than $132 US in 2025, an increase of nearly 38 per cent. Average Canadian inflation over the same period was estimated at about 21 per cent.

Those averages do not capture premium seats, resale prices, travel or service charges. A ticket advertised at one price can become considerably more expensive by the time mandatory fees are added.

The Competition Bureau says drip pricing occurs when consumers are attracted by an initial price before unavoidable charges are added. The agency has taken enforcement action involving digital pricing practices in sporting and entertainment ticketing.

Dynamic or algorithmic pricing can create additional frustration. The Competition Bureau says automated systems are increasingly used to adjust prices in real time, including for concert tickets, based on factors such as demand and consumer behaviour.

Thunder Bay fans pay a geographic premium

For residents of Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal, attending a major concert may mean taking transit across the city.

For a Thunder Bay resident, it can mean flying or driving to Winnipeg, Toronto, Minneapolis or another major centre. The ticket may be only one part of the bill.

A weekend built around a concert or professional sporting event can also include airfare or fuel, hotel rooms, restaurant meals, parking, taxis and time away from work. For a family, those combined costs can turn an evening of entertainment into a significant financial decision.

This geographic premium can create a divide between residents who can afford to travel for major experiences and those who cannot.

Streaming was supposed to be the affordable option

Streaming initially appealed to consumers as a lower-cost and more flexible alternative to cable television. That advantage has weakened as programming has been divided among a growing number of platforms.

A 2026 Canadian streaming report found subscription prices increased by an average of seven per cent over the previous year. The same analysis found that ad-supported plans offered average savings of about 42 per cent compared with ad-free tiers.

Premium subscriptions can add up quickly. Bell’s published comparison lists regular monthly prices of $22 for Crave Premium, $23.99 for Netflix Premium and $16.99 for Disney+ Premium — a combined cost of $62.98 before tax for those three services alone.

Adding music, sports, gaming and other video subscriptions can push monthly entertainment spending much higher.

The result is subscription fatigue: households sign up for several services to follow particular programs or sports, then continue paying after their viewing habits change.

Often because these services are prepaid and tied to a credit card it is easy for consumers to forget about them. The money just keeps making the family budget ever tighter.

Sports fans face fragmented viewing costs

Following sports from home can now require more than one television or streaming package.

Broadcast rights are often divided among traditional channels, league services and streaming platforms. A household trying to follow hockey, football, soccer, baseball and combat sports may need several subscriptions.

Live attendance presents another challenge. Ticket prices are only the starting point once parking, food, merchandise and travel are included. For families, attending several games during a season can become difficult even when individual tickets appear affordable.

Why consumers continue to pay

Funflation exists partly because demand for experiences has remained strong.

A concert, championship game or family trip cannot be stored and enjoyed later in exactly the same way. There is only one performance, one playoff game or one chance to share the experience with friends and family.

That scarcity gives performers, leagues, promoters, venues and resale markets greater pricing power.

Social media can intensify that pressure. Major events are promoted as cultural moments that people do not want to miss, while photographs and videos create the impression that everyone else is participating.

People may reduce spending elsewhere to preserve one special event. That does not necessarily mean the purchase is affordable; it can mean the experience has been prioritized over savings, meals out or other discretionary spending.

Lower-income households feel the impact first

Higher entertainment costs do not affect all Canadians equally.

The Bank of Canada reported in its first-quarter 2026 consumer expectations survey that 21 per cent of respondents had cancelled or postponed travel and 28 per cent had delayed or reduced major spending more broadly amid higher transportation costs and economic uncertainty. The bank said rising gasoline prices were expected to weigh particularly heavily on discretionary spending by lower-income households.

When rent, food, utilities and transportation take up most of a household’s income, recreation is often the first category cut.

That can leave children unable to attend events with friends, families unable to take even short trips and adults feeling increasingly excluded from community and cultural life.

Is funflation making life harder?

For many households, the answer is yes.

The issue is not that every concert, game or streaming service has become unaffordable. It is that entertainment costs are being layered on top of already high spending for housing, food, insurance and transportation.

A $5 or $10 monthly subscription increase may appear small on its own. Applied across several services, it can add hundreds of dollars to the annual household budget.

A higher concert ticket price may also appear manageable until fees, travel and accommodation are included.

Funflation is therefore less about one dramatic increase and more about the cumulative cost of trying to maintain a normal social and recreational life.

Ways households can keep entertainment costs under control

Consumers can reduce subscription costs by rotating services rather than keeping every platform year-round. A household can subscribe for a month or two, watch the programs it wants and then cancel before moving to another service.

Ad-supported plans, library-based streaming services and family or household packages may reduce costs, although users should read sharing rules carefully.

For event tickets, buyers should compare the final checkout price rather than the advertised starting price. They should also use official sellers and be cautious about resale listings, social-media offers and urgent payment demands.

Setting an annual recreation budget can also help. One major concert or trip may be worth more to a household than several smaller purchases, but the decision should be made before credit-card interest turns the experience into a long-term expense.

Local sports, community festivals, live music, parks, libraries and outdoor recreation can provide less expensive alternatives while supporting Thunder Bay organizations and businesses. The Thunder Bay Border Cats provide excellent value for the entertainment dollar.

Affordable recreation is a community issue

Funflation is not only a consumer-finance story.

When entertainment becomes inaccessible, local communities can become less socially connected. Children miss opportunities to participate, cultural organizations lose future audiences and public events become less representative of the communities they serve.

Municipalities, event organizers and sponsors can respond through free programming, family admission packages, youth tickets, accessible public spaces and transparent all-in pricing.

Entertainment does not have to be free, and artists, athletes, venues and workers need to be paid. But when recreation is increasingly available only to higher-income households, the cost is measured in more than dollars.

It is measured in who gets to participate.