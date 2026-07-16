THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Chief & Council of Eabametoong have officially declared a State of Emergency due to the wildfires and their proximity to the Nation.



This afternoon Leadership, Management, and Staff from various departments met with ISC and other agencies to state that Eabametoong First Nation will begin the first phase of emergency planning, which will include initial evacuations – a list is being made of those most at risk as well as infants, children, and Elders. Planning efforts will continue for extended evacuation phases.



The Ministry of Emergency, Preparedness, and Response (MEPR) has stated that Niagara Falls will be the host city (this may change).



We will be meeting tomorrow at 10:00am with the MEPR to discuss further. More information and updates to come.



Please continue praying for Eabametoong First Nation and all other First Nations that are being affected by the wildfires.



Miigwetch,



Chief & Council

Eabametoong First Nation