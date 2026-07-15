Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region start Wednesday on a mild summer note, with the temperature already near 21°C at 6:00 AM CDT. Skies are mostly cloudy, humidity is moderate, and pressure is rising, setting up a warm but mostly cloud-covered day across the region.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, Kenora and Lake of the Woods reported mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 20.7°C.

The dew point was 14.4°C, with humidity at 67 percent, making the morning feel comfortable rather than overly muggy. The humidex was 24.

Winds were light from the northwest at 6 km/h, visibility was 24 km, and the barometric pressure was 102.3 kPa and rising.

Today’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies, with winds becoming southwest at 20 km/h this afternoon. The high will reach 27°C, with a humidex of 29. The UV index is 8, or very high.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Skies will be clear at first, then become partly cloudy after midnight. The overnight low will be 18°C.

Thursday, July 16: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become south at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high will reach 26°C, with a humidex of 29 and a UV index of 7, or high.

Thursday Night: Cloudy skies continue with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Friday, July 17: The unsettled pattern remains, with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 27°C. Friday night brings cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low near 17°C.

Saturday, July 18: Sunshine returns, with a high of 28°C. Saturday night will be clear, with a low of 17°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Light summer clothing will be comfortable today, especially as temperatures climb into the upper 20s. With the UV index at 8, use sunscreen, wear sunglasses, and bring a hat if you are outside for long periods.

Boaters and anglers on Lake of the Woods should note the southwest wind developing this afternoon. Conditions may become choppier on exposed sections of the lake, especially away from sheltered bays.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods can create sharp local differences in wind and temperature. With its many islands, bays, and open-water stretches, one shoreline can feel calm and warm while another nearby area may be breezy and noticeably cooler.

Overview: Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for July 15, 2026: mostly cloudy and 21°C early, mainly cloudy today with a high of 27°C, humidex 29, very high UV, and showers possible Thursday and Friday.