Thunder Bay Welcomes Wildfire Evacuees as Northwestern Ontario Fire Threat Grows

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay is providing shelter for residents displaced by wildfires in Armstrong, Whitesand First Nation and Collins First Nation as emergency conditions intensify across Northwestern Ontario.

The City of Thunder Bay says there is no immediate wildfire threat to the city. However, nearby fires, widespread smoke, extreme heat and rapidly changing evacuation orders mean residents should remain informed and prepared.

Evacuation Orders and Alerts Changing Across the Region

In its July 14 update, the city said evacuees from Armstrong, Whitesand First Nation and Collins First Nation were seeking shelter in Thunder Bay.

The city’s update listed Upsala, Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation and surrounding communities, along with Ignace, Crystal Lake and Atikokan, as being under evacuation alerts.

The situation continued to change Tuesday afternoon. A later report from The Canadian Press, citing Ontario Provincial Police, listed Armstrong, Collins First Nation, Whitesand First Nation, Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation and Lac La Croix First Nation as being under mandatory evacuation orders.

The OPP said residents in Ignace, Crystal Lake and the Highway 633 area should prepare for a possible evacuation. Emergency Management Ontario directed people leaving affected areas to travel south toward Thunder Bay.

Residents should rely on instructions issued directly by their First Nation leadership, municipality, police or emergency officials because an evacuation alert can be upgraded with little notice.

As of Monday evening, Ontario officials were reporting 128 active wildland fires in the Northwest Fire Region, including 53 fires that were not under control. Those numbers can change throughout the day as new fires are confirmed and existing fires are reassessed.

Three Fires Being Addressed Near Nolalu and South Gillies

Closer to Thunder Bay, three wildfires were being addressed near Nolalu and South Gillies. Ministry of Natural Resources crews were working to contain the fires.

The city said the fires did not present an immediate threat to Thunder Bay. Wildfire behaviour can change quickly, however, particularly during hot, dry and windy conditions.

Residents in rural areas should monitor local conditions and keep vehicles fuelled, mobile devices charged and important medications and documents ready to take should an evacuation become necessary.

Thunder Bay’s Role as a Regional Evacuation Centre

Thunder Bay’s transportation connections, emergency services, hotels and regional health-care facilities make the city an important reception and transportation centre during northern emergencies.

The arrival of evacuees can increase demand for temporary accommodation, meals, transportation, medical care and culturally appropriate support services. The city is asking residents to show patience, understanding and kindness to families who may have left their homes with little warning.

Thunder Bay has filled this role during previous wildfire emergencies. In 2019, the city reported accepting more than 200 formal evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation, while more than 600 additional people arrived through self-evacuation.

The number of arrivals eventually placed significant pressure on local emergency and support services.

More recently, the Thunder Bay International Airport has been used as an evacuation hub for northern First Nations affected by wildfires, demonstrating the city’s continuing role in regional emergency response.

Fire Ban Remains in Effect

A fire ban remains in place in Thunder Bay and surrounding municipalities.

Residents must avoid campfires, brush burning and other activities prohibited under the applicable municipal or provincial restrictions. Equipment or recreational activities capable of producing sparks should also be used with extreme caution.

Ontario’s outdoor fire restrictions prohibit open fires within a restricted fire zone unless specific authorization has been granted. The restrictions can include campfires, fire pits, grass burning and debris burning.

Even one spark from a fire, cigarette, vehicle, trailer chain or piece of equipment can ignite dry vegetation during extreme fire conditions.

Wildfire Smoke and Extreme Heat Affect Thunder Bay

Environment Canada issued both an orange heat warning and a yellow air-quality warning for Thunder Bay on Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures of 29 C to 34 C were expected, with humidex values between 35 and 40. Wildfire smoke was also causing poor air quality and reduced visibility, with smoky conditions potentially continuing into Thursday in some areas.

People more likely to experience health effects include older adults, infants, young children, pregnant people, people with chronic health conditions and those working outdoors.

Residents should limit strenuous outdoor activity when smoke is heavy, keep indoor air as clean as possible and check regularly on relatives, friends and neighbours who may be vulnerable.

When extreme heat and wildfire smoke occur at the same time, staying cool should remain the priority. Anyone experiencing confusion, loss of consciousness, severe dizziness or other possible symptoms of heat stroke should call 9-1-1.

Prepare a 72-Hour Emergency Kit

The city is encouraging households to prepare a 72-hour emergency kit containing drinking water, non-perishable food, essential medications, clothing, flashlights, batteries, chargers, copies of identification and other important documents.

Households should also develop an evacuation plan identifying transportation options, meeting places, emergency contacts and arrangements for children, older relatives and pets.

Thunder Bay’s emergency planning guidance identifies wildfires, floods, major storms, power outages and transportation accidents among the emergencies residents should be prepared to face.

Transportation and Regional Implications

Wildfires and evacuation operations can affect highways, rail corridors, air travel and the movement of supplies across Northwestern Ontario.

Road closures or changing evacuation routes may disrupt travel between Thunder Bay, Atikokan, Ignace and smaller communities along the Highway 11 and Highway 17 corridors. Travellers should check official highway information before leaving and should not enter closed areas.

Prolonged wildfire activity can also affect forestry operations, tourism businesses, mining exploration, remote construction projects and supply deliveries to First Nations and northern municipalities.

Where Residents Can Find Updates

Residents can monitor the provincial forest fire map and updates from the Ministry of Natural Resources for current fire locations, conditions and restrictions.

NetNewsLedger publishes the Northwest District Wildland Fire report daily.

Smoke movement and short-term forecasts are available through FireSmoke.ca. The City of Thunder Bay has also assembled emergency and wildfire information on its municipal fire-information page.

The city says it will continue working with emergency-management partners and will issue further updates as conditions change.