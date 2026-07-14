It is helpful for creators, marketers, brands and curious people to know the changes occurring on an Instagram account’s followers and following list. Many people prefer to use profile tracking software that sorts out the information that is available publicly into easy-to-read reports, rather than having to manually check profiles on a daily basis.

Of the options available, DolphinRadar is the one that will prove beneficial to users who don’t want to log into their own Instagram account to get analytics of Instagram activity. Unlike just tracking followers, DolphinRadar is dedicated to monitoring the public account activity. In this guide, you’ll learn about the pros, cons, and best applications for six popular Instagram new follow trackers, which you can select based on your needs.

We tested these Instagram Follow Tracking Tools to see how they work.We tested these Instagram Follow Tracking Tools to see how they work.

This comparison is made based on the data which is available in the public and documentable features, usability, user experience and functionality. We concentrated on browser accessibility, anonymous tracking, reporting capabilities, and if they need Instagram credentials.

The privacy, setup, pricing, and ability to track public Instagram profiles were all highlighted. Feature and pricing can vary, and users are advised to always check the official websites of the concerned products before signing up.

1. DolphinRadar

DolphinRadar provides Instagram activity analytics without any sign-up or login. DolphinRadar is a browser-based Instagram analytics tool that doesn’t need a login. The platform is built to track activity on Instagram that is public, without making it cumbersome for users to set up.

DolphinRadar differs from many analytics tools that can only be used for your own Instagram account and does not rely on tracking private accounts, but rather tracks public ones and sorts their actions into easily digestible reports.

Key Features

Browser-based platform with no Instagram login required

Tracks recent followers and following changes on public accounts

Anonymous viewing experience

AI-powered profile insights

MBTI personality-style profile analysis

Ties & Trails social relationship mapping

Encounter-location analysis based on public activity patterns

Batch download support for available public content

Notifications when new tracking reports become available

One of the strongest aspects of DolphinRadar is that it combines follower tracking with broader behavioral insights. Rather than simply listing new follows, it attempts to provide additional context about public Instagram activity.

For marketers, researchers, creators, and businesses, this tracking dashboard (https://www.dolphinradar.com/instagram-new-follow-tracker?utm_source=netnewsledger_pro&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=outreach_2026q2&utm_content=recent_follow) offers a convenient browser-based solution without requesting Instagram account credentials.

Pricing

Pricing varies depending on the selected plan. Visit dolphinradar.com for the latest subscription details.

Limitations

Only works with public Instagram accounts.

New tracking typically requires approximately one week before the first report becomes available.

Private Instagram accounts cannot be tracked.

Best For

Users who want anonymous browser-based Instagram activity analytics with advanced insights beyond basic follower monitoring.

2. Inflact

Inflact is best known as an Instagram toolkit offering downloading, hashtag research, and content management features.

Features

Content downloader

Hashtag generator

Instagram profile analyzer

Story downloading

Marketing utilities

Unlike DolphinRadar, Inflact focuses primarily on content management and downloading rather than continuous public follow tracking.

Pricing

Offers free tools alongside premium subscriptions.

Limitations

Limited focus on continuous follower tracking.

Many advanced features require a paid subscription.

Better suited to content management than activity analytics.

Best For

Content creators and marketers needing multiple Instagram utilities.

Snoopreport

Snoopreport specializes in monitoring public Instagram activity and producing interest-based reports.

Features

Public activity summaries

AI-generated interests

Conversation suggestions

Activity reports

While Snoopreport provides useful activity summaries, DolphinRadar includes MBTI profiling, Ties & Trails relationship mapping, and encounter-location analysis that Snoopreport does not offer.

Pricing

Subscription-based service.

Limitations

Public accounts only.

Does not include DolphinRadar’s advanced relationship mapping.

Limited analytics beyond activity summaries.

Best For

Users primarily interested in public activity summaries.

4. StoriesIG

StoriesIG allows anonymous viewing of public Instagram stories without logging in.

Features

Anonymous story viewing

Story downloading

Browser-based access

StoriesIG is designed mainly for viewing stories. DolphinRadar provides continuous tracking, historical reporting, notifications, and broader follower analysis.

Pricing

Free to use for many features.

Limitations

No continuous monitoring.

No follower reports.

No historical tracking.

Best For

Quick anonymous viewing of public Instagram stories.

5. Iconosquare

Iconosquare is a professional social media analytics platform aimed at businesses managing their own social accounts.

Features

Business analytics

Performance reports

Engagement tracking

Team collaboration

Unlike DolphinRadar, Iconosquare generally requires connecting your own Instagram Business account rather than anonymously monitoring public profiles.

Pricing

Professional subscription plans.

Limitations

Intended primarily for business accounts.

Requires account connection.

Less suitable for anonymous public account tracking.

Best For

Businesses managing their own social media presence.

6. FollowMeter

FollowMeter is a mobile app to examine your own Instagram account.

Features

Unfollowers

New followers

Engagement metrics

Personal account statistics

DolphinRadar will let you monitor public Instagram accounts without logging in, while FollowMeter will monitor your own connected account.

Pricing

FREE with a premium upgrade.

Limitations

Requires Instagram login.

Mainly focuses on his/her own account.

Mobile-app dependent.

Best For

Users who wish to gain information about their personal Instagram account.

HTML Comparison Table

Only a public accounts report; the first report will take approximately 1 week.

Tool Free Plan Core Feature No Login Pricing Main Limitation DolphinRadar Limited Public Instagram activity Insights Yes See official website Inflact Some tools Content downloads Mostly Premium plans available Limited follow tracking Snoopreport No Activity reports Yes Subscription No relationship mapping StoriesIG Yes Story viewing Yes Free No ongoing tracking Iconosquare Trial Business analytics No Subscription Requires account connection FollowMeter Yes Own account analytics No Freemium Requires Instagram credentials

Frequently Asked Questions

Or is DolphinRadar (dolphinradar.com) safe to use?

DolphinRadar utilizes public information from Instagram and doesn’t ask for any users’ Instagram account information. It has full browser-based public profile analytics.

Is it possible to get on private Instagram accounts?

Only public Instagram accounts can be used with No.DolphinRadar. Transactions on private accounts cannot be tracked.

What is the first report time?

The first report is available approximately one week after newly added tracking targets are added.

Is it necessary to have an Instagram account?

No. DolphinRadar will not ask its users to sign in to Instagram.

What’s the best tool to follow new followers?

DolphinRadar comes with one of the most comprehensive sets of features of any of the tools listed here, if you’re looking to anonymously track public Instagram activity via browsing.

Does StoriesIG meet the need of following followers?

StoriesIG is a primary anonymous public story viewer site and not a site that has constant monitoring of followers.

What is the best tool for businesses?

For those that have their own Instagram account, Iconosquare’s marketing analytics might be a better fit, whereas businesses that want to monitor public accounts may prefer DolphinRadar.

Can you get DolphinRadar at other domains?

Only the official site No. DolphinRadar (dolphinradar.com) is valid. All other domain names that are similar in name are not affiliated with the product.

Conclusion

DolphinRadar is one of the most full-featured browser-based alternatives, if monitoring the public activity on Instagram is your priority and you are not interested in giving any Instagram sign-in data. It brings together the latest follow tracking and AI-powered profile insights, relationship mapping, and anonymous access to public data.

To see what its features are, check out this tracking dashboard. Read more here.