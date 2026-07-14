THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – Fire and the smoke from wildland fires is impacting the region today.

A total of 31 new wildland fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 13.

Fort Frances Sector

Fort Frances 38 (FOR038) is located north of Hwy. 11 near Duck Lake, approximately 26 kilometres east of Atikokan. The 5.0 hectare fire received air attack July 13 and is not under control.

is located north of Hwy. 11 near Duck Lake, approximately 26 kilometres east of Atikokan. The 5.0 hectare fire received air attack July 13 and is not under control. Fort Frances 37 (FOR037) is located north of Crooked Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, approximately 61 kilometres south of Atikokan, the 5-hectare fire is being observed.

is located north of Crooked Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, approximately 61 kilometres south of Atikokan, the 5-hectare fire is being observed. Fort Frances 36 (FOR036) is located near French Lake, approximately 36 kilometres east of Atikokan. The 0.2 hectare fire is being held.

Sioux Lookout Sector

Sioux Lookout 89 (SLK089 ) vis located near Hill Lake, approximately 19 kilometres north of the Ojibway Nation of Saugeen. The fire is not under control at 55 hectares.

) vis located near Hill Lake, approximately 19 kilometres north of the Ojibway Nation of Saugeen. The fire is not under control at 55 hectares. Sioux Lookout 88 (SLK088 ) is located near Doghole Lake, approximately 8 kilometres southwest of Mishkeegogamang First Nation. The fire is not under control at 0.2 hectares.

) is located near Doghole Lake, approximately 8 kilometres southwest of Mishkeegogamang First Nation. The fire is not under control at 0.2 hectares. Sioux Lookout 87 (SLK 087) is located on an island on Lake of Bays, approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Sioux Lookout. The fire is not under control at 0.2 hectares.

is located on an island on Lake of Bays, approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Sioux Lookout. The fire is not under control at 0.2 hectares. Sioux Lookout 86 (300 hectares) and Sioux Lookout 85 (0.3 hectares) – are located near Pashkokogan Lake, approximately 18 and 22 kilometres south of Mishkeegogamang First Nation, respectively.

(300 hectares) and (0.3 hectares) – are located near Pashkokogan Lake, approximately 18 and 22 kilometres south of Mishkeegogamang First Nation, respectively. Sioux Lookout 84 (SLK084) is located near DeLesseps Lake, approximately 71 kilometres south of Mishkeegogamang First Nation. The 143-hectare fire is not under control.

Dryden Sector

Dryden 36 (DRY036) is located near Lower Moosehide Lake, approximately 21 kilometres southwest of Ignace. The fire is not under control at 60 hectares.

is located near Lower Moosehide Lake, approximately 21 kilometres southwest of Ignace. The fire is not under control at 60 hectares. Dryden 35 (DRY035) is located near Weaver Lake, approximately 72 kilometres north of Upsala. The fire is not under control at 500 hectares.\

is located near Weaver Lake, approximately 72 kilometres north of Upsala. The fire is not under control at 500 hectares.\ Dryden 34 (DRY034) is located near Harmon Lake, approximately 28 kilometres south of the Allanwater Bridge. The fire is not under control at 400 hectares.

is located near Harmon Lake, approximately 28 kilometres south of the Allanwater Bridge. The fire is not under control at 400 hectares. Dryden 33 (DRY033 ) is located on a southern peninsula of Eagle Lake, approximately 11 kilometres southwest of Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation. The fire is not under control at 3 hectares.

) is located on a southern peninsula of Eagle Lake, approximately 11 kilometres southwest of Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation. The fire is not under control at 3 hectares. Dryden 32 (DRY032) was located adjacent Hwy. 647 near Blue Lake Provincial Park. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares.

Thunder Bay Sector

Thunder Bay 59 (THU059) is located near the northern shore of Lake Nipigon, approximately 35 kilometres east of Armstrong. The fire is not under control at 0.2 hectares.

is located near the northern shore of Lake Nipigon, approximately 35 kilometres east of Armstrong. The fire is not under control at 0.2 hectares. Thunder Bay 58 (THU058) is located approximately 2 kilometres south of Pallisades Rd. near the junction of Moore Rd. The 1.0 hectare fire received air attack from waterbombers this afternoon. The fire is not under control.

is located approximately 2 kilometres south of Pallisades Rd. near the junction of Moore Rd. The 1.0 hectare fire received air attack from waterbombers this afternoon. The fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 57 (THU 057 ) is located approximately 5.5 kilometres north of Whitefish Lake. The fire is not under control at 0.5 hectares.

) is located approximately 5.5 kilometres north of Whitefish Lake. The fire is not under control at 0.5 hectares. Thunder Bay 56 (THU056) is located near Wawang Lake, approximately 41 kilometres north of Upsala. The 400 hectare fire is not under control.

is located near Wawang Lake, approximately 41 kilometres north of Upsala. The 400 hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 55 (THU055) is located near Smoothrock Lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 37 kilometres northwest of Armstrong. The fire is not under control at 5 hectares.

Thunder Bay 54 (THU 054 ) is located near Brett Lake, approximately 59 kilometres west of Gull River First Nation. The 400-hectare fire is not under control.

) is located near Brett Lake, approximately 59 kilometres west of Gull River First Nation. The 400-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 53 (1.0 hectare), Thunder Bay 50 (25 hectares) and Thunder Bay 49 (0.1 hectare) are located west of Caribou lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 21 kilometres north of Armstrong.

(1.0 hectare), (25 hectares) and (0.1 hectare) are located west of Caribou lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 21 kilometres north of Armstrong. Thunder Bay 52 (THU052) is located east of Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 37 kilometres north of Armstrong. The fire is not under control at 0.1 hectares.

is located east of Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 37 kilometres north of Armstrong. The fire is not under control at 0.1 hectares. Thunder Bay 51 (THU 051) is located approximately 6.3 kilometre northwest of Whitefish Lake, the 9.0 hectare fire received air attack from waterbombers, July 13. The fire remains not under control.

Nipigon Sector

Nipigon 40 (NIP040 ) is located near Opichaun Lake, approximately 42 kilometres south of Fort Hope First Nation. The 1.0 hectare fire is not under control.

) is located near Opichaun Lake, approximately 42 kilometres south of Fort Hope First Nation. The 1.0 hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 39 (0.5 hectares) and Nipigon 38 (1.5 hectares) are located near Sollas Lake, approximately 38 kilometres northwest of Aroland. Both fires are not under control.

and (1.5 hectares) are located near Sollas Lake, approximately 38 kilometres northwest of Aroland. Both fires are not under control. Nipigon 37 (NIP037 ) is located south of Toronto Lake, approximately 61 kilometres west of Aroland. The 35 hectare fire is not under control.

) is located south of Toronto Lake, approximately 61 kilometres west of Aroland. The 35 hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 36 (NIP036) is located near the north shore of Miminiska Lake, approximately 56 kilometres west of Fort Hope First Nation.

is located near the north shore of Miminiska Lake, approximately 56 kilometres west of Fort Hope First Nation. Nipigon 35 (NIP035) is located south of Luella Lake, approximately 72 kilometres southwest of Fort Hope First Nation. The 150-hectare fire is being observed.

At the time of this update there are 128 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 53 are not under control, 8 fires are being held, 4 fires are under control 63 fires are being observed. A total of 4 fires were called out today.

Smoke drift

Smoke from active fires in Canada and the United States is visible across parts of the Northwest Region. See how wildland fire smoke is drifting across North America by using the smoke drift map at firesmoke.ca

Fires of note

Fort Frances 14

Fort Frances 14 (FOR014) is located approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala near Byers Lake.

The fire is 1,749.7 hectares in size and is not under control.

There are 13 FireRanger crews, 10 Type-2 fire fighting crews, and 11 helicopters assigned to suppression operations.

Increased fire behaviour was observed today as hot, dry conditions persist.

Ground crews and bucketing helicopters were supported throughout the day by CL-415 waterbombers.

A NOTAM is now in effect over the fire area.

Fort Frances 15

Fort Frances 15 (FOR015) is located in Quetico Provincial Park, south of Pickerel Lake.

The 1,751.9-hectare fire is not under control.

Increased fire behaviour was observed today as hot, dry conditions persist. Smoke is visible in the area.

Quetico Provincial Park has issued closures in parts of the park. Details can be found on their webpage.

Restrictions in effect

NOTAM – Fort Frances 14

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Fort Frances 14, northeast of Byers Lake.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

NOTAM – Nipigon 16

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

Follow Ontario’s outdoor fire rules

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that outdoor fire rules are in effect throughout Ontario’s legislated fire season, which runs from April 1 to October 31. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage the use of alternatives such as composting or utilizing your local landfill. If you must burn, use caution and follow the rules outlined in Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always ensure you have adequate tools and water available to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Read the full set of outdoor fire rules.

Residents within municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department for burning restrictions or permitting requirements prior to burning.

Report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE (3473). To report a wildland fire located south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, please dial 9-1-1.