Across the world, the digital revolution is taking shape. Everyday activity and behaviour worldwide are shifting as a result of digital influences asserting themselves with greater authority in our daily lives.

Devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and televisions have become even more essential to get through the day. From checking the weather on a mobile app to ordering groceries, booking taxis, and getting entertainment fixes, the vast majority of everyday chores and activities can be achieved on these digital devices and in the online realm.

In Ontario, sports have been a part of the fabric of society for centuries, and with teams such as the Toronto Raptors, Ottawa Senators, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Toronto Blue Jays featuring prominently in sporting action throughout the year, sport features heavily in everyday life for Ontarians.

But with the recent digital shift, sports enthusiasts in Ontario are discovering new avenues to interact with their favourite sports. In the past, popular sports in Canada such as baseball, basketball, and football were exclusively consumed live in arenas or on television. However, that is no longer the case.

Digital Dominance

Due to advances made in the technology and programming sectors, devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even smart watches have become more capable than ever. Over the years, mobile apps especially have become increasingly pivotal to our daily lives due to the convenience and practicality they offer.

For sports in Ontario, the development of these apps created new opportunities for the industry to expand its reach. From digital news platforms and channels to live sports streaming and new ways to interact with sports, such as sports betting, apps have become crucial for reaching fans across different demographics and interests.

And because of the interactive shift, new cultural habits are emerging that are producing alternative avenues of engagement for sports fans alongside the live action itself. The digital dominance in modern-day society has given rise to options such as online sports betting on platforms like the TitanPlay Ontario sportsbook. With this option becoming more widely available in Ontario, online operators are investing more time and money in the development of their Android and iOS apps to improve the mobile experience.

It marks the overall shift from physical establishments to online applications that is taking place in society. With 5G connectivity available to mobile users and devices offering longer battery life, fans are also able to stream sports on various platforms and follow expert analysis, data crunching, and fandom created by the growing number of vlogs and podcasts.

Final Thought: Moving Towards a Digital Future

The shift to a life online is being fueled by the growing reliance on digital devices to get through our days. Sports is just one industry that has been swept along by the growing wave of digital activity in society.

What it has provided Ontarian sports fans with is greater involvement with sports, bringing passionate fans closer to the action through avenues such as sports betting, diverse camera angles, and the expression of opinions and discussions on social media platforms.

The shift is expected to continue as technology and software continues to advance. How far it can take the sporting experience remains to be seen.





