Neebing, ON – Effective 1700 EST on 13 July 2026, the Municipality of Neebing will enter a Total Fire Ban in accordance with Section 7 of the Municipal By-Law 2026-016 “Opening Air Burning By-Law”.

Conditions are favourable for rapid fire growth due to high temperatures, low relative humidity, and strong winds.

Members of Neebing Emergency Services collected data throughout the Municipality finding average temperatures of 39°C with 29% Relative Humidity.

A reminder to residents that all Municipal Burning Permits are hereby cancelled, and no new permits shall be issued. Fines of up to $500 will be levied if found burning materials during the Total Fire Ban.

The Fire Chief thanks all residents and visitors for their cooperation to help protect the Municipality.