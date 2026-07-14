SHUNIAH, ON – One person has been charged in relation to a fatal single motor vehicle collision in Shuniah Township.

On Sunday, September 14, 2025, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 527 near Trowbridge Road. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased.

As a result of the investigation, Tadeusz MROZ, 74 years old of Shuniah, was charged with causing death by criminal negligence contrary to section 220(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The investigation is being conducted by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is being provided by the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.