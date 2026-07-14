THUNDER BAY — The City of Thunder Bay is urging residents to take precautions as extreme heat continues across the region, with Environment Canada issuing a heat warning for the area.

Forecasted daytime highs in the low to mid-30s, warm overnight temperatures, and humidex values approaching 40 are expected to increase the risk of heat-related illness. The risk is higher for seniors, young children, people with chronic health conditions, outdoor workers, people experiencing homelessness, and anyone without reliable access to cooling.

The City is encouraging residents to check in regularly on family members, neighbours, and others who may be more vulnerable during extreme heat.

“Extreme heat can have serious impacts on health and wellbeing,” said Cynthia Olsen, Director – Community Strategies. “We encourage everyone to take precautions, stay hydrated, seek out air-conditioned or shaded spaces whenever possible, and check in on those who may need additional support.”

Cooling Spaces and City Amenities Available

The City says residents can seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned public spaces, including libraries, shopping malls, the 55 Plus Centre for seniors, and other community facilities.

Seniors, people living alone, and residents without air conditioning are encouraged to use these spaces, drink water regularly, and seek help if they need it.

City recreation amenities, including outdoor pools and splash pads, remain open to help residents cool down during the heat event. Residents can check the City of Thunder Bay website for current hours of operation for outdoor pools, beaches, and splash pads.

How to Reduce Heat-Related Health Risks

Residents can lower their risk of heat illness by drinking water regularly, even before feeling thirsty; limiting time in direct sunlight; seeking shade or air-conditioned spaces; wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing; avoiding strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day; and cooling down with showers, damp towels, or misting spray bottles.

Warning signs of heat illness can include dizziness, nausea, headache, heavy sweating, weakness, confusion, and fainting. Anyone experiencing serious symptoms should seek medical help.

Pets Also at Risk During Extreme Heat

The City is also reminding residents that extreme heat can be dangerous for pets.

Animals should have access to shade and fresh drinking water at all times. Outdoor activity should be limited during peak heat hours, and pets should never be left unattended in a parked vehicle.

Additional Supports for People Experiencing Homelessness

The City says it has added temporary supports for people experiencing homelessness and those living in encampments as part of its Severe Weather Response Plan.

The City’s Encampment Response Office has reallocated resources to support hot-weather interventions during the heat warning.

Cooling centre hours have been extended from July 13 to July 15 at:

PACE, 409 George Street — open until 10 p.m.

Elevate NWO, 106 Cumberland Street North — open until 9 p.m.

The City thanked PACE and Elevate NWO for extending access to cooling spaces during the heat event.

On July 13, the City’s Encampment Response Team and Temporary Shelter Village staff distributed water, fans, and spray bottles at known encampments. For the duration of the heat warning, outreach teams will continue distributing water, electrolyte packets, cooling centre information, and resources on recognizing and responding to heat-related illness.

Emergency shelter services remain available through Urban Abbey, Shelter House, and the Salvation Army’s Journey to Life Centre.

Residents who encounter someone between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. who may require outreach support are encouraged to contact SOS at 807-620-7678. In a medical emergency, call 911.

The City says it will continue monitoring weather conditions and working with community partners to respond to emerging needs throughout the heat event.

Overview: The City of Thunder Bay and community partners are expanding cooling supports during the current heat warning, including extended cooling centre hours, outreach to encampments, and public safety reminders.