Texas Rattlers Ride Out of Fort Collins as PBR Teams’ Lone Undefeated Squad

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — Hold onto your hats, rodeo fans: the Texas Rattlers came charging out of the chutes in Fort Collins and left Canvas Stadium as the only unbeaten team in the PBR Teams league.

Texas defeated the Austin Gamblers 265.55-257.45 on Sunday, powered by Jean Carlos Teodoro’s 90.4-point ride aboard Yosemite Sam. The Rattlers finished the season-opening weekend with a 2-0 record, while eight teams split their games at 1-1.

Rattlers stand alone after season-opening shootout

Head coach Cody Lambert’s crew went 6-for-10 over the weekend and delivered a second 90-point ride in as many nights.

Brady Fielder opened Sunday’s Texas Cup showdown with 88.3 points on Fringe Minority. Daniel Keeping followed with 86.85 aboard Bruised Ashes, giving the Rattlers an early lead.

Then Teodoro stepped into the fourth frame for his season debut and lit up the scoreboard. His 90.4-point ride on Yosemite Sam was the first 90-point score of his PBR Teams career and ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

Austin stayed right on the Rattlers’ heels. Sage Steele Kimzey scored 83.4 on Short Fire, 2018 PBR world champion Kaique Pacheco posted 87.55 on Sava, and three-time world champion Jose Vitor Leme added 86.5 on Pretty Boy.

But when the gate closed on the final out, Texas had an 8.10-point victory and the top spot in the standings.

Nashville Stampede strikes back against Missouri

The Nashville Stampede picked up their first win of the season with a 177-87.25 victory over the Missouri Thunder.

Rogerio Venancio rode Smooth Violation for the second straight day, scoring 87.55 points in the third frame. Riquelmi Silva added an 89.45-point ride aboard Night Games in the fifth to give Nashville some breathing room.

Missouri’s only score came from Felipe Furlan, who rode Mayor of Hogeye for 87.25 points.

Both teams finished the weekend at 1-1.

Eduardo Matos delivers walk-off win for Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Wildcatters gave new head coach Greg Rhodes his first PBR Teams victory with a 261.85-175.8 win over the New York Mavericks.

Winy dos Santos got Oklahoma started with 86.3 points on Forbidden Legacy. New York answered when Mauricio Gulla Moreira scored 86.4 on Baker.

Rookie of the Year Marco Rizzo then raised the pressure with the game’s highest score, an 89.4-point ride on Wild Child.

The Wildcatters responded in the late frames. Trace Redd scored 88.35 on Huey, before Eduardo Matos entered as a substitute for a re-ride and delivered his first career walk-off score.

Matos stayed aboard Real Deal for 87.2 points, sealing the victory and sending Oklahoma home with a 1-1 record.

Kansas City shuts out defending champion Carolina

The Kansas City Outlaws rebounded from their opening-night loss by blanking the defending champion Carolina Cowboys 175.05-0.

Sandro Batista put Kansas City ahead on the first out with 85.3 points aboard Husky.

Then, nursing a sore knee, 2024 PBR world champion Cassio Dias climbed aboard XIT Knock Out and delivered 89.75 points in the final frame.

Carolina went 0-for-5 and dropped to 1-1 after winning Saturday’s opener.

Florida Freedom erupts with two 90-point rides

The Florida Freedom closed the weekend with a 273.5-178.3 win over the Arizona Ridge Riders in a high-scoring battle.

Austin Richardson exploded out of the gate with 92.4 points aboard Stacked Deck, the highest score of the game.

Yan Victor Cunha followed with 89.2 on The Gambler, before 2026 PBR world champion John Crimber brought the crowd to its feet with 91.9 points on Dirty Honey.

Arizona had some fireworks of its own. Luciano De Castro scored 88.1 on Me More Cowboy, while Elizmar Jeremias reached the 90-point mark with 90.2 aboard High Road.

Florida finished the weekend 1-1 with a league-leading 534.40 aggregate points.

Sunday results from Fort Collins

Nashville Stampede 177, Missouri Thunder 87.25

Oklahoma Wildcatters 261.85, New York Mavericks 175.8

Kansas City Outlaws 175.05, Carolina Cowboys 0

Texas Rattlers 265.55, Austin Gamblers 257.45

Florida Freedom 273.5, Arizona Ridge Riders 178.3

PBR Teams standings after Fort Collins

Texas Rattlers — 2-0, 531 points

Florida Freedom — 1-1, 534.40 points

Arizona Ridge Riders — 1-1, 525.95 points

Austin Gamblers — 1-1, 521.05 points

Kansas City Outlaws — 1-1, 352.50 points

Missouri Thunder — 1-1, 352.25 points

Nashville Stampede — 1-1, 352.15 points

Oklahoma Wildcatters — 1-1, 349.60 points

Carolina Cowboys — 1-1, 176.55 points

New York Mavericks — 0-2, 347.90 points

Wildcatter Days next on the schedule

PBR Teams returns to action July 31 to Aug. 2 for Wildcatter Days at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Texas will ride into Oklahoma as the team everybody is chasing. The Rattlers are unbeaten, the 90-point scores are already flying, and the 2026 PBR Teams season has come charging out of the chute.