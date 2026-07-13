GERALDTON — Greenstone OPP are asking for public assistance identifying three men and a vehicle following a reported home invasion and attempted abduction of a youth in Geraldton.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 11. Officers were notified shortly before noon.

Police allege three men forced their way into residence

According to the OPP, three men forced entry into a local home and attempted to remove a youth from the residence.

The men eventually left after the homeowner told them to leave, police said.

No injuries were disclosed in the information released by the OPP. No arrests or charges had been announced at the time of the police appeal.

Descriptions released by investigators

The first person is described as an Indigenous man with a muscular or heavy build, a thin moustache and a scar on his upper lip.

Police say he has a tattoo on his left arm showing a fish with a hook in its mouth and cursive writing underneath. He was reportedly wearing a black shirt, black pants and black work boots.

The second person is described as an Indigenous man with shoulder-length hair who was clean-shaven. He was reportedly wearing beige pants and a black T-shirt.

The third person is described as an Indigenous man with mid-length hair who was clean-shaven. He was reportedly wearing a black shirt, black pants and black boots.

Black Jeep or SUV sought

Investigators are also attempting to identify a black Jeep or sport utility vehicle with heavily tinted windows.

Police say duct tape was attached to the passenger side of the rear windshield.

The vehicle was last observed travelling west toward Main Street from Clark Avenue West.

Members of the public should not approach anyone they believe may be connected to the investigation. Information should be provided directly to police.

Legal context: home invasion and attempted abduction

“Home invasion” is commonly used to describe an occupied residence being entered unlawfully, but it is not a stand-alone Criminal Code offence.

Depending on the evidence, an investigation of this nature could involve break and enter under section 348 of the Criminal Code. Breaking into a dwelling-house with the intent to commit an indictable offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Section 348.1 requires a court to treat an occupied home as an aggravating circumstance when a person knew, or was reckless as to whether, someone was inside and used violence or threats of violence against a person or property.

Kidnapping under section 279(1) involves taking a person with the intent to confine or imprison them against their will and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Forcible confinement under section 279(2) includes unlawfully confining, imprisoning or forcibly seizing another person. It carries a maximum sentence of 10 years when prosecuted by indictment and may also proceed by summary conviction.

Section 24 provides that a person may be found guilty of attempting an offence when they intend to commit it and do something to carry out that intention, even when the offence is not completed.

Sentences are determined by the circumstances proven in court. Serious home invasions, planned group offences and offences involving a child or other vulnerable victim can result in substantial prison terms.

Courts also consider whether violence occurred, the accused person’s role, criminal record and whether the alleged offence was completed or attempted.

Police have not announced that any of these offences have been charged in this investigation.

How to provide information

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenstone OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference occurrence E260982925.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through Ontario Crime Stoppers. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Presumption of innocence

The three individuals have not been identified or charged. Any person later accused in connection with this investigation is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.