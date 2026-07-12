Fatal Motorcycle Collision Closed Highway 11-17 Near Highway 527 on Saturday

SHUNIAH — Thunder Bay OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving multiple motorcycles on Highway 11-17 near Highway 527.

Police say officers with the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and emergency medical services responded to the collision at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

Sault Ste. Marie woman pronounced deceased at scene

As a result of the collision, a 58-year-old woman from Sault Ste. Marie was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Thunder Bay OPP are being assisted by members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team, including a collision reconstructionist and technical collision investigator.

Highway closure expected to be lengthy

At the time of the OPP update, Highway 11-17 remained closed between Highway 527 and MacGregor Road.

Police say a lengthy closure is expected while investigators examine the scene.

The closure affected a key section of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Thunder Bay, which is used by local residents, commercial traffic, tourists and travellers heading between Thunder Bay, Shuniah, Nipigon and communities farther east.

Police seek witnesses and video

Anyone with information or video footage of the collision is asked to contact Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police have not announced any charges.