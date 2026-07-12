Three Charged After Kenora Aggravated Assault Investigation Leads to Cocaine, Weapons Seizure

KENORA — Three Kenora men are facing charges after an aggravated assault investigation led police to execute search warrants at a Storm Bay Road residence and seize cocaine, currency, weapons and items police say are consistent with drug trafficking.

Members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Community Street Crime Unit, with assistance from the Kenora OPP Detachment, made the arrests following an incident reported on July 7, 2026.

Police seize cocaine, currency and weapons during Storm Bay Road search

Police say officers arrested three males in connection with an aggravated assault call. As part of the investigation, search warrants were later executed at a residence on Storm Bay Road.

The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 167 grams of cocaine, Canadian and U.S. currency, weapons and other items police allege are consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately $16,800.

Charges laid against three Kenora men

Scott Fleisher, 29, of Kenora, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and aggravated assault.

Matthew Fleisher, 26, of Kenora, and Cameron Fleisher, 26, of Kenora, have each been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, aggravated assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Matthew Fleisher and Cameron Fleisher are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date. The police information provided did not specify a release status for Scott Fleisher.

Legal context on aggravated assault and weapons charges

Aggravated assault is addressed under section 268 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The offence applies where an assault wounds, maims, disfigures or endangers the life of the complainant. It is an indictable offence with a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose is addressed under section 88 of the Criminal Code. The offence applies where a person carries or possesses a weapon, imitation weapon, prohibited device or ammunition for a purpose dangerous to the public peace or for the purpose of committing an offence. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is 10 years in prison.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm is addressed under section 91 of the Criminal Code. The section applies where a person possesses a firearm without the required licence and, where applicable, registration certificate. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is five years in prison.

Legal context on drug trafficking, proceeds and threats

Possession for the purpose of trafficking is addressed under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. For Schedule I or II substances, the maximum penalty available to a court is life imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment.

Possession of property obtained by crime is addressed under section 354 of the Criminal Code, while section 355 sets out penalties. Where the value is more than $5,000, the offence may proceed by indictment with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, or by summary conviction.

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm is addressed under section 264.1 of the Criminal Code. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is five years in prison.

Sentencing in any case depends on the facts proven in court, the role of each accused, prior record, the seriousness of any injuries, the type and quantity of drugs or weapons involved, and any aggravating or mitigating factors.

Regional impact

Drug trafficking and weapons investigations remain a serious concern for Kenora and communities across Northwestern Ontario. Police frequently link cocaine and other illicit drug markets to violence, intimidation, weapons possession and harm to families already facing addiction and mental-health pressures.

The OPP says anyone with information about illicit drug trafficking can contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Presumption of innocence

None of the charges has been proven in court. All accused individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.