Northwest Fire Region Reports 81 Active Wildland Fires, 11 New Starts Confirmed

THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region is reporting 81 active wildland fires as of the evening of July 11, with 11 new fires confirmed across the region.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says 14 fires are not under control, five are being held, five are under control and 57 are being observed.

Eleven new wildland fires confirmed July 11

The new fires include several starts in the Nipigon and Sioux Lookout sectors, along with new fires in the Dryden and Fort Frances areas.

Nipigon 31 is located about five kilometres north of Symons Lake and 11 kilometres west of the Attawapiskat River. The two-hectare fire is being observed.

Nipigon 32 and Nipigon 33 are west of Peninsular Lake, about 29 kilometres south of Eabametoong First Nation. Nipigon 32 is three hectares and not under control. Nipigon 33 is under control at 0.1 hectares.

Sioux Lookout 69 is about nine kilometres north of Slate Falls Nation near the southeast side of Kezik Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 70 is about five kilometres southwest of Upturnedroot Lake and six kilometres east of Morris Lake. The two-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 71 is about 26 kilometres southwest of Cat Lake First Nation, northeast of Shearstone Lake. The 30-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 72 is about 6.3 kilometres east of Wigwasikak Lake near Long Lake. The three-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 73 is about four kilometres northwest of Wigwasikak Lake and six kilometres north of Tinker Lake. The seven-hectare fire is not under control.

Dryden 28 is located between Balmoral Lake and Nora Lake, west of Berglund Road. The 20-hectare fire is not under control. Aerial suppression using CL-415 waterbombers continued through the evening.

Dryden 29 is about one kilometre north of Highway 17, southeast of Iron Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

Fort Frances 33 is about 6.3 kilometres south of Highway 11 near Batchewaung Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

Fort Frances 14 remains not under control near Byers Lake

Fort Frances 14 remains a fire of note. It is located about 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala near Byers Lake.

The fire is listed at 1,570 hectares and remains not under control.

Thirteen FireRanger crews, 10 Type 2 firefighting crews and 12 helicopters are assigned to suppression operations. Officials reported some increased fire behaviour through interior areas of the fire.

Crews continue working to establish hose lines around the perimeter, while bucketing helicopters target hotspots.

A NOTAM is now in effect over the fire area.

Fort Frances 15 grows in Quetico Provincial Park

Fort Frances 15 is located in Quetico Provincial Park, south of Pickerel Lake.

The fire is now listed at 1,751.9 hectares and remains not under control.

Officials reported increased fire behaviour Saturday under continued hot, dry conditions.

Quetico Provincial Park has issued closures in parts of the park. Visitors and backcountry travellers should check the park’s official information before entering the area.

Smoke visible across parts of Northwestern Ontario

Smoke from active fires in Canada and the United States is visible across parts of the Northwest Region.

Residents with respiratory conditions, seniors, children and people who work outdoors should monitor local air-quality information and reduce strenuous outdoor activity when smoke is heavy.

Airspace restrictions and NOTAMs in place

A NOTAM is in effect for Fort Frances 14, northeast of Byers Lake. A separate NOTAM remains in place for Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

These notices are in addition to standard airspace restrictions under section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations. Airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only within five nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded to check Nav Canada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the “Weather and NOTAM” tab when flight planning.

Regional impact for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

The July 11 update shows continued wildfire pressure across the region, with active fires near First Nations, provincial parks, highways, remote lakes and recreation areas.

For Thunder Bay, Dryden, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Nipigon and northern communities, wildfires can affect air quality, emergency planning, aviation, tourism, forestry work, highway travel and the movement of crews and equipment.

The growth of fires in Quetico Provincial Park and near Byers Lake is also significant for outfitters, campers, paddlers and tourism operators during the summer travel season.

Outdoor fire rules remain in effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that outdoor fire rules are in effect across Ontario’s fire region. Residents are encouraged to compost yard waste or use local landfill options instead of burning woody debris.

Where outdoor burning is permitted, fires must be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Anyone burning must have adequate tools and water available to control the fire.

Residents within municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department for burning restrictions or permit requirements before lighting any outdoor fire.

How to report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.